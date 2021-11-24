Tuesday COVID Roundup: Public Health Notes Vaccination Disparities Among Children 5 to 11

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday 29 new deaths and 725 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with 38,802 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Due to schools being closed this week, the County anticipates a smaller number of cases associated with a decrease in testing. On average school testing can account for more than 100,000 tests a day.

Of the 29 new deaths reported today, five people who passed away were over the age of 80, 13 people who died were between the ages of 65 and 79, four people who died were between the ages of 50 and 64, and five people who died were between the ages of 30 and 49. One death was reported by the city of Long Beach and one death was reported by the city of Pasadena.

“I send my deepest sympathies to everyone who is mourning a loved one lost to COVID-19,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

To date, Public Health has identified 1,521,197 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of L.A. County and a total of 27,046 deaths.

There are 558 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized, 28% of these people are in the ICU. Testing results are available for more than 9,357,000 individuals, with 15% of people testing positive. Today’s test positivity rate is 1.1%.

Vaccination Disparities Among Children

Public Health continues tracking disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations. Throughout the pandemic, Latino/Latinx and Black/African American residents and those who live in high poverty areas have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Among L.A. County children between the ages of five and 11-years-old, the proportion of White, Asian, and American Indian/Alaska Native children vaccinated so far is three times the proportion of Black and Latinx children vaccinated: 4% of Black children and 3% of Latinx children aged five through 11 had received a first dose of the vaccine as of Nov. 14, while on the same date, 13%, 14%, and 12% of their White, Asian, and American Indian/Alaska Native counterparts had been vaccinated.

Additionally, in L.A. County’s hardest-hit, highest-need ZIP codes (according to the Healthy Places Index and other criteria) children in these communities have been vaccinated at 1/3 the rate of children in other communities (21,271 [3.9%] of children aged 5-11 in HPI+ ZIP codes have received one dose of vaccine, compared with 43,400 [12.5%] of children aged 5-11 in other ZIP codes).

Public Health said COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective and recommended for everyone ages 5 years and older to help protect against COVID-19.

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Student Dashboard

Staff Dashboard

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital

On Tuesday, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported zero tests pending, 13 patients in the hospital, 1,646 patients discharged and no additional deaths, confirmed spokesman Patrick Moody.

Privacy laws prohibit the hospital from releasing the community of residence for patients who die there; that info is reported by the L.A. County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, which generally lags 48 hours behind.

Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday Update

As of 6 p.m. Monday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard was experiencing technical issues. However, as of Friday, the dashboard recorded a total of 358 COVID-19 deaths to date in the SCV.

The following is the community breakdown of the 358 SCV residents who have died, according to the L.A. County dashboard:

298 in Santa Clarita

21 in Castaic

11 in Acton

9 in Stevenson Ranch

6 in unincorporated Canyon Country

4 in Agua Dulce

3 in Val Verde

2 in Valencia

1 in unincorporated Bouquet Canyon

1 in Elizabeth Lake

1 in Newhall

1 in unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country

0 in Lake Hughes (**revised from 1)

SCV Cases

Of the 38,802 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 28,463

* Castaic: 4,619

Stevenson Ranch: 1,863

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 1,223

Acton: 815

Val Verde: 448

Agua Dulce: 431

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 313

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 176

Elizabeth Lake: 126

Bouquet Canyon: 76

Lake Hughes: 73

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 70

Saugus/Canyon Country: 55

Sand Canyon: 24

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 22

Placerita Canyon: 5

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

L.A. County

“During earlier surges, disparities in outcomes, which affected Black and Latinx residents the most, reflected differences in work exposures or living conditions. More recently, these disparities in outcomes have been fueled by differences in vaccination status that fall along racial and ethnic lines. If we continue to see disparities in pediatric vaccination that put Black and Latinx children at higher risk when transmission increases, we could once again see a situation where these communities suffer the most during a surge,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health.

Additionally, residents five years of age and older are now eligible to receive the vaccine free of charge, regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at any of the Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

Anyone five years and older living or working in L.A. County can get vaccinated. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, to make an appointment at vaccination sites, and much more, Visit: www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) and www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish) If you don’t have internet access, can’t use a computer, or you’re over 65, you can call 1-833-540-0473 for help finding an appointment or scheduling a home-visit if you are homebound. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status.

County Reopening Protocols, COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard, COVID-19 Surveillance Interactive Dashboard, Roadmap to Recovery, Recovery Dashboard, and additional actions you can take to protect yourself, your family and your community are on the Public Health website, www.publichealth.lacounty.gov.

California Tuesday Update

The California Department of Public Health released the most recent statistics on COVID-19 Tuesday and updates on the state’s pandemic response. The most up to date data is available on the state’s COVID-19 data dashboard.

Statewide COVID-19 Data

Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are largely occurring among unvaccinated populations. See the data for unvaccinated and vaccinated cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

– Unvaccinated people were 6.9 times more likely to get COVID-19 (data from Oct. 31, 2021 to Nov. 6, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 11.9 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 (data from Oct. 24, 2021 to Oct. 30, 2021).

– Unvaccinated people were 16.5 times more likely to die from COVID-19 (data from Oct. 17, 2021 to Oct. 23, 2021).

Vaccinations

– 57,257,478 total vaccines administered.

– 75.6% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 187,507 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 4,777,804 confirmed cases to date.

– Monday’s average case count is 4,393 (average daily case count over 7 days).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 1.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 3,488 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 905 ICU patients statewide.

Deaths

– There have been 73,214 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 50 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

Testing Turnaround Time

The testing turnaround time dashboard reports how long California patients are waiting for COVID-19 test results. During the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, the average time patients waited for test results was 1.0 day. During this same time period, 79% of patients received test results in one day and 96% received them within two days.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)

As of Nov. 22, there have been 718 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndromein Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.

Keep California Healthy

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

