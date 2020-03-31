[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

March 31
1870 - George Gleason & partners apply for patent on gold lode in Soledad Canyon [story]
gold mining
VA Sends Mobile Vet Center to L.A.
| Tuesday, Mar 31, 2020
Mobile Vet Center

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) began deploying Mobile Vet Center units, the week of March 16, to expand direct counseling, outreach and care coordination to Veterans in communities affected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first of the mobile units was dispatched to various cities to include boroughs in New York City, a second unit was sent to San Francisco, followed by mobile centers going to New Orleans and Los Angeles.
VA’s Mobile Vet Centers can also refer active duty service members, Veterans and their families to VA care or other care facilities in the community. They serve as an extension of VA’s 300 brick-and-mortar Vet Centers across the country that provide a range of services, including individual, group, marriage and family counseling.

These mobile units help VA reach those who may not otherwise seek VA services for counseling and mental health support. Vet Center staff can assist those who may be facing extreme isolation during this period of “social distancing”—a practice that is needed to reduce the COVID-19 infection rate—but one that may likewise increase the vulnerability of some Veterans.

“While all Americans are being instructed to limit their contact with others, our duty to protect the nation’s Veterans has not ended,” said VA Secretary Robert Wilkie. “Our Vet Center staff will help ensure we keep in contact with those Veterans who need our care and attention and help reduce the anxiety some may be experiencing during this unique national emergency.”

VA Mobile Vet Centers are available to help affected communities now and in the upcoming weeks. Vet Center employees, who volunteer for these missions, deploy in the wake of emergency response situations such as hurricanes, earthquakes, wildfires, shootings and other events. When engaging the public, VA employee volunteers are provided the necessary protections to keep them and those they help safe.

“In times like this it’s important to stand shoulder to shoulder with our local communities, support their local needs and ensure them they are not alone in navigating this crisis,” said Brooklyn Vet Center Director Gabe Botero, who volunteered for five days in New York City.

Veterans, active duty service members and their families are encouraged to find their nearest Vet Center and call to get connected to counseling services or reach out to the 24/7 Vet Center Call Center at 1-877-927-8387. Many Vet Centers are currently utilizing telehealth services through VA Video Connect and can also speak to individuals via phone to reduce any barriers to seeking necessary help.
April 1: Hart District Virtual/Regular Meeting
The Regular (Virtual) Meeting of the Governing Board of  William S. Hart Union High School District will take place Wednesday, April 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. for a closed session, followed by open session beginning at 7:00 p.m.
COC Nursing Program Donates Essential Equipment to Henry Mayo
In light of the global shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals handling coronavirus cases, the College of the Canyons nursing program has donated this essential equipment to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Help Coming to Families with Newborns
Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis and the County Department of Health Services (DHS), the second largest municipal health care system in the country, announced Monday that the nonprofit Baby2Baby has donated over 150,000 diapers and more than 3,500 cans of formula for patients with newborns.
County Moves to Strengthen Consumer Protections
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas to strengthen consumer protections against price gouging during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Health to Issue New Restaurant Guidelines
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn directed the LA County Department of Public Health to issue new guidelines that will allow restaurants to sell unprepared food and operate safely during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mother Earth | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I don’t know how factory closures, lessened airplane contrails and diminished trucks on freeways around the world will affect our climate, but I suspect statistics might improve for awhile.
Burrtec Waste to Continue Uninterrupted Service
Burrtec Waste is committed to continue serving customers throughout Southern California during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Public Urged to Continue Social Distancing During Warm Weather
With warm weather forecasted for Los Angeles, the County of Los Angeles reminds residents that the Safer At Home directives are still in effect, and cautions against “behavioral fatigue” that may set in, especially when it is tempting to go outside.
Supes Replace Villanueva as Head of Emergency Response
Following an extensive review after the devastating 2018 Woolsey Fire, Los Angeles County has adopted new protocols for managing emergency response to ensure better coordination, planning and messaging to the public.
Paso Robles Distillery Delivers Hand Sanitizer to SCV’s First Responders
A team from Azeo Distillery and Wine Cowboys in Paso Robles had a special delivery for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station and local first responders.
Santa Clarita Courthouse to Temporarily Close Wednesday
The Santa Clarita Courthouse is set to close temporarily Wednesday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Island Pacific to Distribute Food Essentials to Elderly, Recently Unemployed
The Filipino-American supermarket chain, Island Pacific Supermarket, currently with 16 locations serving the communities in California, including Santa Clarita, is making every effort to help out at risk communities in dire need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Whole Foods Workers Plan Sick Out; Instacart, Amazon Workers Stage Walk Out
(CN) – Workers across America walked off the job Monday demanding better health benefits and worker safety precautions as the simple act of showing up for work has become more dangerous during the global coronavirus pandemic.
Boys & Girls Club Adjusts Programming to Meet Needs of SCV Youth
The Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley has adjusted its programming to meet the needs of at-risk youth during the coronavirus crisis. Here are some ways you can help.
L.A. County Sheriff Lifts Gun-Store Closures
Based on further input from the federal government, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will not order or recommend closure of businesses that sell or repair firearms or sell ammunition.
L.A. County Monday: 342 New Cases; 44 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed seven new deaths and 342 new cases of 2019 novel coronavirus on Monday for a total of 2,474 cases and 44 deaths.
California Monday: 5,763 Confirmed Cases, 135 Deaths
California now has 5,763 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 135 deaths due to the virus, the California Department of Public Health reported in its Monday update.
Inmate at Twin Towers IRC is First to Test Positive for COVID-19
An inmate at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility's Inmate Reception Center in downtown Los Angeles has tested positive for COVID-19, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the county's Correctional Health Services announced Monday.
Show Us the Real Numbers | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
I worry healthcare professionals on the front line who become infected are concealed from the public to protect the hospital reputation or cash flow.
