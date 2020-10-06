Vehicle Fire
Los Angeles County Firefighters and hand crews respond to a vehicle fire that spread to the brush on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Golden State I-5 interchange on Tuesday, October 06, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

 

Vehicle Fire in Newhall Pass Spreads to Nearby Brush

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020

By Emily Alvarenga | The Signal

A vehicle fire in the Newhall Pass area spread to surrounding brush on the side of Highway 14 Tuesday.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a vehicle fire on northbound Highway 14, just north of Interstate 5 connector, in the Newhall Pass just before 1:30 p.m., according to spokesman Austin Bennett.

“It was originally a vehicle fire that spread to brush,” Bennett said around 1:45 p.m. “It’s at a quarter-acre now.”

By 1:53 p.m., firefighters on the scene reported the blaze had grown to a half-acre, and just minutes later, they announced forward progress had been halted at approximately 1 acre.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Los Angeles County Firefighters and hand crews respond to a vehicle fire that spread to the brush on the northbound Highway 14 near the Interstate 5 Freeway interchange on Tuesday, October 06, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

Los Angeles County Firefighters and hand crews respond to a vehicle fire that spread to the brush on the northbound 14 Freeway near the Interstate 5 Freeway interchange on Tuesday, October 06, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

