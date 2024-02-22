header image

February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Caltrans Announces Helicopter Aid to Protect Golden Valley Road Slope
| Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
SR14 Golden Valley Road

The California Department of Transportation advises the public that a helicopter will be used in a highway project on State Route 14, south of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.

People who live, work or travel in the area may hear and see the helicopter above the freeway between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Feb. 27 to March 1.

The helicopter will place heavy wire mesh on a slope next to the southbound lanes of SR-14 as part of a slope protection project by Caltrans.

The right lane (#4 lane) on Southbound SR-14 may be closed during all or part of the operation.

Caltrans’ highest priority is safety. Caltrans reminds motorists to avoid distracted driving. Distracted driving is anything that takes your eyes, hands, or mind away from the task of driving. In 2021, 140 people were killed in California in crashes involving a distracted driver, according to the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The schedule for this project is subject to change due to weather or operational reasons. Updates about the schedule will be posted by Caltrans District 7 on the social-media platform X, formerly Twitter, at @CaltransDist7. Travelers may check current road closures anytime by using Caltrans’ QuickMap service at Quickmap.dot.ca.gov or the free app for digital devices.

Sukut Construction of Santa Ana is the contractor on this $16.1 million project to regrade, improve and protect slopes on SR-14 south of Golden Valley Road.
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Santa Clarita Community Encouraged to ‘Take a Hike’
Grab your friends and family, and meet Santa Clarita city staff on the trail!
FULL STORY...
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Thursday, Feb 22, 2024
Two CSUN Music Alums Join Jonas Brothers on World Tour
Bright lights, thousands of screaming fans — dream job.
FULL STORY...
