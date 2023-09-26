Vendors Sought for ‘Light Up Main Street’

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 26, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The Maker’s Marketplace at “Light Up Main Street” to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a curated shopping experience at the city of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring 20 artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.

The city of Santa Clarita is seeking vendors to participate in the upcoming event Light Up Main Street. The vendor application is for individuals, businesses and creatives looking to sell or share handmade or hand-embellished items with the city of Santa Clarita.

All applicants will be evaluated based on the quality and uniqueness of their products. Items and products include but are not limited to jewelry, ceramics, woodworking, pottery, candles, paper goods, textiles, bath and beauty, etc. Please be advised that there is a $150 fee for accepted vendors.

“Light Up Main Street will be held on Main Street in old Town Newhall on Main Street between Lyons Avenue and 9th Street. It will be held between the hours of 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Vendor applications close on Oct. 1.

The booth fee covers a 10’x10’ booth space. Tents, tables, chairs and rolling racks are the responsibility of the vendor and are not available to rent.

There is no access to electricity or WiFi. All canopies must be sandbagged or staked down there are no exceptions and city staff will be doing a walk through to check each canopy. Canopies without the mandatory safety requirements will be asked to breakdown and leave the show.

If accepted, you will be invoiced for your booth fee. Payment is required to confirm your acceptance into the Maker’s Marketplace. If the City of Santa Clarita does not receive payment by the given deadline, your spot will be passed on to the next applicant.

All applicants will be evaluated based on the design, hand-embellished or handmade quality and uniqueness of their products. Mass-produced or commercial products are NOT eligible. Event Staff will evaluate all booths and contents to ensure product quality, presentation, and fulfillment of the handmade requirement. Ability to participate in future Marketplaces is contingent upon this factor, and if not in compliance, you may be asked to breakdown and leave the show.

To submit an application click here.

For more information visit SantaClaritaArts.com.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...