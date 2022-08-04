VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
Join VIA at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., to hear from each of the city council candidates as they offer their campaign platform.
The forum will be moderated by:
Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates
Each candidate will have an opportunity to address the group and a focused questions and answers period will follow.
All candidates have been invited to join us. Confirmed so far are:
*Laurene Weste, Mayor, city of Santa Clarita
*Marsha McLean, Councilwoman, city of Santa Clarita
*Bill Miranda, Councilman, city of Santa Clarita
Denise Lite, Attorney at Law
Selina Thomas, Businesswoman
David Barlavi, Businessman
Kody Amour, Entrepreneur
Jeffrey Malick, Chief of Staff
*Indicates Incumbent
Reservations are required
Please RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 19
$30 Per Person
Refreshments will be served.
The University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.
RSVP [here].
