Candidate Forum

VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 4, 2022

By Press Release

The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.

Join VIA at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., to hear from each of the city council candidates as they offer their campaign platform.

The forum will be moderated by:

Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates

Each candidate will have an opportunity to address the group and a focused questions and answers period will follow.

All candidates have been invited to join us. Confirmed so far are:

*Laurene Weste, Mayor, city of Santa Clarita

*Marsha McLean, Councilwoman, city of Santa Clarita

*Bill Miranda, Councilman, city of Santa Clarita

Denise Lite, Attorney at Law

Selina Thomas, Businesswoman

David Barlavi, Businessman

Kody Amour, Entrepreneur

Jeffrey Malick, Chief of Staff

*Indicates Incumbent

Reservations are required

Please RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 19

$30 Per Person

Refreshments will be served.

The University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

RSVP [here].

No Comments for : VIA Hosting Candidates Forum


0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

More Stories

  • Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way

    Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way

    59 mins ago
  • Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor

    Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor

    3 hours ago
  • VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

    VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

    4 hours ago
  • Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

    Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

    6 hours ago
  • Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic

    Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic

    7 hours ago
  • Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly

    Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly

    9 hours ago
  • Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)

    Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)

    16 hours ago
  • Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care

    Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care

    21 hours ago
  • Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation

    Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation

    21 hours ago
  • REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away

    REAL ID Enforcement Date Now Nine Months Away

    22 hours ago
Click here for the Desktop Site
SCVTV IS A TAX-EXEMPT 501(C)(3) NONPROFIT CORPORATION. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.