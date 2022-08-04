VIA Hosting Candidates Forum

Uploaded: , Thursday, Aug 4, 2022

By Press Release

The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.

Join VIA at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center on Thursday, Aug. 25, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., to hear from each of the city council candidates as they offer their campaign platform.

The forum will be moderated by:

Ed Masterson of Michael Elliott & Associates

Each candidate will have an opportunity to address the group and a focused questions and answers period will follow.

All candidates have been invited to join us. Confirmed so far are:

*Laurene Weste, Mayor, city of Santa Clarita

*Marsha McLean, Councilwoman, city of Santa Clarita

*Bill Miranda, Councilman, city of Santa Clarita

Denise Lite, Attorney at Law

Selina Thomas, Businesswoman

David Barlavi, Businessman

Kody Amour, Entrepreneur

Jeffrey Malick, Chief of Staff

*Indicates Incumbent

Reservations are required

Please RSVP no later than Friday, Aug. 19

$30 Per Person

Refreshments will be served.

The University Center is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Valencia.

RSVP [here].

