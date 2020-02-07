Voter Registration: Democrats Outpace Republicans in SCV, Statewide

Newly released voter registration figures show that the gap between Democratic and Republican voters has steadily increased ahead of the March 3 presidential primary in the 25th Congressional District, which has been described as a “purple” district in recent times, meaning the district’s registration does not solidly favor one party or another.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla released the latest statewide report of registration Thursday, showing that there were more than 20.4 million registered voters in California as of Jan. 3, including a total of 415,968 in the 25th Congressional District, which represents the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Simi Valleys.

“California entered 2020 with a record 20.4 million registered voters — and I only expect that figure to climb as we reach the presidential primary in March and (the) general election in November,” Padilla said in a statement.

The 25th Congressional District had 157,797 registered Democratic voters, or 37.93%, which increased from the 154,450 tallied in October. Republicans had 131,400 total registered or 31.59%, indicating a slight decrease of nearly 0.1% with 129,587 registered in October.

American Independent Party-registered voters in January made up 3.30% of all registered voters, with a tally of 13,716, which increased from the last report with 13,099. A total of 24.08%, or 100,148, registered as no party preference, which decreased from 24.72% in October.

On a more local look at voter registration, Santa Clarita had a total of 138,068 registered voters as of Jan. 3, with 49,191 identifying as Democratic, 46,727 as Republican, 4,583 as American Independent and 33,625 as no party preference.

In October, or 154 days before the primary election, these figures in Santa Clarita also changed as those figures previously totaled 48,143 Democratic registered voters, 46,169 Republican, 4,414 American Independent and 34,213 as no party preference.

In the 25th Congressional District, 12 candidates — six Democrats and six Republicans — will appear on the ballot to fill the remainder of Hill’s term and 13 candidates, including the same six Democrats and the same six Republicans, and one with no party preference, for the regular primary for the new, full term.