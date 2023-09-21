header image

1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Wall Street Journal Gives TMU High Marks
| Thursday, Sep 21, 2023
TMU

By TMU Staff

The Master’s University received high marks in college rankings released by the Wall Street Journal this month.

TMU ranked No. 2 in the nation in the “recommendation” category, measuring how likely a school’s students and recent alumni are to recommend their institution and whether they’d enroll there again if they could make the decision over. The University also came in No. 6 nationally in “career preparation.”

These results come from the WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges survey. Organizers polled more than 60,000 students and alumni nationwide about their institutions, using the results to tabulate a list of the top 400 universities in the country.

Among private universities in California — like USC, Stanford, and Pepperdine — TMU was No. 1 in learning facilities, No. 2 in learning opportunities, and No. 2 in career preparation.

Dr. Abner Chou, TMU’s president, said he believes the University’s high score in career preparation is “a demonstration of the sufficiency of Christ and Scripture.”

“When everything is done according to the truth of God’s Word,” he said, “you have the most consistent, compounding, complete education, to know not just the truth but the whole truth, which the world so desperately needs in every area.

“While some might be skeptical of whether capturing all things to Christ is practical and helpful, when ideas and life match the truth, the way things really are, there is nothing more compelling or practical. And we have given our lives so that students can be that for the Lord Jesus Christ.”

Chou was also encouraged by TMU’s No. 2 ranking in the “recommendation” category.

“I daily give thanks to the Lord for our students and alumni,” Chou says. “I have constantly said that our students are the best; they are a tremendous encouragement to me, and as Paul expressed, they are our joy and crown and even our vindication. We are so grateful that they have felt for us all that we have felt and labored for them.”

He continued: “Our students and alumni are the best metric for measuring a school for what it is. They know what we are all about and can assess if we are that.”

The Wall Street Journal has given similarly complimentary rankings to TMU in the past, ranking the University as the #1 “right choice” university in 2017 and 2018, as well as in the top two “most inspirational schools” in 2017.

Read more rankings and statistics about the University [here].
SCVNews.com
