Wednesday COVID Roundup: 26 New Deaths, 2,138 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 26 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,138 new cases countywide and 70 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,756, county case totals to 3,640,865 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 96,805 since March of 2020. No additional SCV deaths from COVID-19 were reported leaving the SCV death total at 530.
Today’s positivity rate is 14.9%.
There are 1,262 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
More than 12,831,000 individuals have been tested with 25% of people tested positive to date.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths, leaving the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV at 530.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 431
Castaic: 30
Acton: 18
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Val Verde: 6
Valencia: 2
Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 96,805 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 71,492
Acton: 1,967
Agua Dulce: 970
Bouquet Canyon: 198
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,661
Castaic: 9,421
Elizabeth Lake: 282
Lake Hughes: 200
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 105
Placerita Canyon: 24
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44
Sand Canyon: 59
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 336
Saugus/Canyon Country: 124
Stevenson Ranch: 5,806
Val Verde: 1,196
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 920
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Dec. 29.
Vaccinations
– 86,925,789 total vaccines administered.
– 72.5% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 28,637 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,888,090 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 6,773 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
The testing positivity rate is 11.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 4,561 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 537 ICU patients statewide.
During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 97,757 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 27 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Dec. 28, local health departments have reported 187,817 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 599 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Stevenson Ranch resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stevenson Ranch resident Matthew Bruns is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return to overseas service since the agency’s unprecedented global evacuation in March 2020. The Peace Corps suspended global operations and evacuated nearly 7,000 volunteers from more than 60 countries at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enchanted Princess has been awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Family Travel Award, recognizing the ship as “Great for Groups.” The Princess ship is one of only three cruise ship experiences selected as winners.
The California Department of Public Health is looking back at some of the top public health issues Californians faced throughout 2022 and providing a few remedies to help Californians start the new year off healthy.
College of the Canyons Men's Basketball emerged as champions of the 32nd Annual Cougar Holiday Classic after a two-day run in which the Cougs knocked off Mt. San Antonio and Orange Coast College to claim the tourney title for the first time since 2016.
In a game that saw both Victor Ohia Obioha and Brandon Green score career highs, The Master's University defeated Southern California Leadership University 87-68 Friday, Dec. 30, in The MacArthur Center.
The LA County Prevention Services Task Force, which is supported by the Anti-Racism, Diversity, & Inclusion Initiative, is currently engaged in a multi-departmental, Countywide process to reimagine LA County's prevention systems and services.
With Americans’ top financial resolutions for 2023 being “to save more money” and “to fight back against inflation”, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Best & Worst Cities for Keeping Your New Year's Resolutions, as well as expert commentary. This new report complements WalletHub’s list of the top New Year’s Financial Resolutions for 2023 and corresponding consumer survey.
Providence Holy Cross Medical Center has been certified as a Comprehensive Stroke Center by DNV GL - Healthcare, the international gold standard in recognizing the highest level of treatment for complex stroke cases.
Because of the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. Individuals who enter the water in these areas could become ill.
The Los Angeles County Health Officer is issuing a Cold Weather Alert due to the National Weather Service’s forecast for low temperatures. Wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit. Affected areas include:
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 62 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 6,935 new cases countywide from the holiday weekend and 217 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, since Friday.
2004, 8:35PM PST - NASA Spirit rover lands on Mars. Wayne Lee of Stevenson Ranch handles entry-descent-landing; Richard Cook of Canyon Country is deputy project manager; Jennifer Trosper of Canyon Country is mission manager/surface operations [story]
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.