Wednesday COVID Roundup: Daily Positivity Rate Increases Over Past Seven Days

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 11 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 1,419 new cases countywide and 20 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 35,614, county case totals to 3,698,481 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 98,263 since March of 2020. No additional deaths were reported in the SCV from COVID-19 keeping the total of SCV deaths to 544.
Today’s positivity rate is 6.8%.
There are currently 698 people hospitalized with COVID-19.
Testing results are available for more than 12,928,000 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend or holiday reporting.
**Hospital numbers are currently unavailable due to the delay in weekend reporting from the State
^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports.
LAPH released the following daily information:
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported one additional death in the city of Santa Clarita bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV to 544.
As of Dec. 20, 2022, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health switched to a new geocoding process to improve the accuracy and completeness of geocoded data. Geocoding is the process of assigning an address to specific geographic coordinates (latitude/longitude). As a result, approximately 1,500 cases (0.04%) were removed from the cumulative count as they were determined to be out of jurisdiction with the improved geocoding. The switch to this improved process also resulted in minor changes to cumulative case/death counts by Supervisor District, Service Planning Area, city/community, and area poverty categories.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 444
Castaic: 30 (revised from 33)
Acton: 18 (revised from 19)
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 7
Val Verde: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 4
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Lake Hughes: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 98,263 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 72,568
*Castaic: 9,554
Stevenson Ranch: 5,909
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,715
Acton: 2,000
Val Verde: 1,212
Agua Dulce: 984
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 927
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 339
Elizabeth Lake: 286
Bouquet Canyon: 203
Lake Hughes: 202
Saugus/Canyon Country: 130
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 105
Sand Canyon: 61
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 44
Placerita Canyon: 24
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Feb. 16.
Vaccinations
– 87,980,271 total vaccines administered.
– 72.6% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 11,283 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 11,084,818 confirmed cases to date.
– Thursday’s average case count is 2,893 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 6.4% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,541 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 296 ICU patients statewide.
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.6 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 99,960 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 24 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During December 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
– As of Feb. 15, local health departments have reported 191,146 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 602 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Dec. 19, there have been 1,048 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs.
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.