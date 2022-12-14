Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 115 New Cases

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 16new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,211 new cases countywide and 115 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 34,368 , county case totals to 3,592,066 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 94,867 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 remain at 519.
Today’s positivity rate is 11.8%.
There are 1,304 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized. Testing results are available for more than 12,777,000 individuals, with 25% of people testing positive.
Data is by date reported by DPH, but does not necessarily represent the date of testing, hospitalization, or death.
* Number reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting.
^ Data for past dates is subject to change in future reports
If residents do become ill, fast and easy access to medicines is also crucial. As of last week, more than 550 sites offer therapeutics, many in communities that have been hard hit by COVID.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
A wide range of data and dashboards on COVID-19 from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are available on the Public Health website at http://www.publichealth.lacounty.gov including:
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday Update
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported no additional deaths, keeping the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the SCV at 519.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 422
Castaic: 32
Acton: 19
Stevenson Ranch: 17
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 10
Agua Dulce: 6
Elizabeth Lake: 3
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Newhall: 1
Unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 94,867 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
City of Santa Clarita: 70,102
*Castaic: 9,389
Stevenson Ranch: 5,676
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 3,443
Acton: 1,922
Val Verde: 1,043
Agua Dulce: 957
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 904
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 420
Elizabeth Lake: 264
Bouquet Canyon: 202
Lake Hughes: 198
Saugus/Canyon Country: 123
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 100
Sand Canyon: 59
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 43
Placerita Canyon: 22
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Wednesday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Thursdays. The information below is from the most recent data released Thursday, Dec. 8.
Vaccinations
– 86,031,799 total vaccines administered.
– 72.4% of the population has been vaccinated with a primary series.
– 50,839 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 10,726,070 confirmed cases to date.
– The daily average case count is 7,805 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.2 times more likely to get COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 11.7% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 4,387 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 487 ICU patients statewide.
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 2.4 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Deaths
– There have been 96,995 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 13 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– During October 2022, unvaccinated people were 3.1 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than people who were vaccinated with at least a primary series.
Health Care Workers
As of Dec. 7, local health departments have reported 185,446 confirmed positive cases in health care workers and 595 deaths statewide.
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
As of Nov. 14, there have been 1,036 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) reported statewide. MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life threatening.
Updated Boosters for Children
California Health & Human Services and CDPH sent a statement on Oct. 13, 2022 on the expanded eligibility for the updated Moderna and Pfizer boosters. Eligibility for the updated Moderna booster now extends to individuals 6 years of age and older and eligibility for the updated Pfizer booster now extends to individuals 5 years of age and older. This statement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation and has the support of the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup.
Changes to Definition of Close Contact
CDPH is revising the definition of close contact related to COVID-19. The update, in keeping with the state’s SMARTER plan, provides strategies for responding to direct and indirect COVID-19 exposure in indoor environments, and aligns with the most current science, data, and information. These changes take effect Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
Updated Testing Requirements for Visitors to Health Care Facilities
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 17, visitors to health care facilities, such as skilled nursing facilities and general acute care hospitals, will no longer be required to be tested or show proof of vaccination in order to visit loved ones. Visitors must continue to comply with CDPH Masking Guidance while visiting loved ones indoors in these settings.
Facilities should continue to maintain all current infection prevention practices to protect the vulnerable populations in health care facilities. In addition, they should continue to offer testing for visitors per recommendations from CDPH and/or the local public health department and have the ability to ramp up testing if it is required again at a future date.
In August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in updated testing guidance, indicated screening testing is no longer recommended in general community settings. Therefore, CDPH has also updated COVID-19 testing guidance.
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every individual six months of age and older receive their primary COVID-19 vaccine series and booster dose.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna, the Association for Safe Online Pharmacies, the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy, Crimestoppers, LAPD, Homeland Security, HALT, The National Intellectual Property Rights Center, and actor Danny Trejo came together to bring awareness on counterfeit medicines that kill people daily.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond and counselors from the Mt. Diablo Unified School District visited homes of families today whose students were identified as being chronically absent.
Caltrans advises motorists to expect weekend nighttime closures of some lanes and ramps on Interstate 5 for pavement repairs in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles starting this week and continuing through mid-2023.
Against the backdrop of the US - Africa Summit initiated by the Biden Administration, President George Weah of Liberia met on the summits first day with the young Californian global envoy, Zuriel Oduwole in Washington DC, to hear first-hand her ideas on the areas of gender development and the climate issue.
In partnership with the American Red Cross, the city of Santa Clarita has held nine blood drives in 2022, collecting 333 units of blood, which is enough blood to potentially save 999 lives! While that number is impressive, there is still an ongoing, critical shortage and the city encourages residents to make a life-saving appointment today. Luckily, there will be two more chances to contribute before the end of the year.
As California faces rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations due to multiple winter respiratory viruses, the California Department of Public Health and the state’s top public health doctor reminds providers and patients that seeking and receiving COVID-19 treatment should be the new normal for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
Students at Castaic High School recently received a boost for an innovative theater-based project to increase access to Theatre Arts, thanks to funding from California Credit Union through its Fall 2022 Teacher Grant program.
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Water Resources and Watershed Committee Meeting will be held 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec 14 at Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Engineering Services Section (ESS) Boardroom, 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Castaic Union School Board of trustees held their Annual Organizational Meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 12. At the board meeting the board members elected officers and representatives of the board for the 2023 year.
After an undefeated run through its conference schedule and a second straight trip the California Community College Athletic Association State Championship Tournament, College of the Canyons finished the 2022 season as the No. 6 ranked team in the state according to the final California Community College Women's Volleyball Coaches Association state ranking released Dec. 5.
This past weekend the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored the best in family-friendly television at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians picked up several awards at the two-part ceremony, held on Saturday, Dec. 10 (Creative Arts) and Sunday, Dec. 11 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
Did you know that the city of Santa Clarita is home to more than 8,000 businesses? From antique stores to service providers to big-box retailers, residents are never far away from finding just what they need here in the city.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.