Wilk Bill Relieving Overcrowded Animal Shelters Headed to Governor’s Desk

California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to expand access to low and no-cost spay/neuter services has successfully passed both the Senate and Assembly and is now headed to the governor for approval.

“One of the leading causes of heartbreaking euthanasia in our shelters is the shortage of veterinarians trained in efficient spay and neuter techniques,” said Wilk. “By expanding opportunities for veterinarians trained in high-quality, high-volume procedures, we can begin to alleviate this crisis and save animals’ lives.”

Senate Bill 1233 (SB 1233) would establish a framework for California’s two accredited schools of veterinary medicine, University of California, Davis and Western University of Health Sciences, to create a first-in-the-nation High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter certification program. HQHVSN is a minimally invasive surgical technique that enables veterinarians to perform large numbers of spay and neuter procedures at low or no cost. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, a veterinarian at a typical HQHVSN clinic can perform as many as 60 surgeries a day without compromising quality.

High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter programs can save pet owners hundreds of dollars, making spay/neuter services more accessible. While costs vary by region and clinic, High-Quality High-Volume Spay/Neuter programs often offer surgeries at a fraction of the usual price, which in California can reach up to $550, a significant barrier for many people.

A 2021 study from UC Davis estimated that 150,000 dogs and cats go unspayed or unneutered in California each year. As a result, approximately 100,000 animals are euthanized in shelters across the state. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals recognizes HQHVSN as the “best antidote to the mass euthanasia of cats and dogs resulting from overpopulation.”

Wilk’s work on SB 1233, along with his previous efforts in the animal welfare space recently earned him the California Veterinary Medical Association’s first Legislator of the Year award.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...