Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month

Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.

“Fred is a natural leader, who brings a positive spirit and consistent work ethic to both his personal and professional life,” said Wilk. “Whether it’s helping families achieve the dream of homeownership, or guiding entrepreneurs to manifest their goals, the dedication Fred and his team have for our community is incredibly worthy of recognition. It is my pleasure to celebrate American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month.”

Established in 1993, American Family Funding is a full-service mortgage broker offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending, from purchasing to refinancing to construction lending.

Arnold is a 30-year leader, speaker, coach and mortgage professional in the real estate and mortgage banking industry who began his career in 1991 after graduating from California State University, Northridge. Arnold and his team have closed over a billion dollars in loans while at the same time helping his company grow to one of the strongest in his region.

One of the areas of his business Arnold prides himself on is helping veterans and entrepreneurs obtain mortgage loans. In addition to running American Family Funding, he owns and manages 360 Suites which boasts four executive suite locations and over 140 offices, providing creative spaces for entrepreneurs and business professionals in the SCV.

Arnold currently serves on the board of directors for the Child & Family Center, College of the Canyons Foundation and SCV Disaster Coalition. His life goals include helping others achieve their goals and dreams in life, in addition to being an example for his four children Alex, Katie, Jack and Amy.

Arnold is also continually in pursuit of life excellence and has completed 35 Ironman competitions (six full) over the past seven years. This has given him not only a unique perspective about life, but the commitment has allowed him to become more disciplined in everything he does.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.

