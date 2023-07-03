header image

July 3
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
| Monday, Jul 3, 2023
Wilk American Family Funding crop

Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.

“Fred is a natural leader, who brings a positive spirit and consistent work ethic to both his personal and professional life,” said Wilk. “Whether it’s helping families achieve the dream of homeownership, or guiding entrepreneurs to manifest their goals, the dedication Fred and his team have for our community is incredibly worthy of recognition. It is my pleasure to celebrate American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month.”

Established in 1993, American Family Funding is a full-service mortgage broker offering expertise in every area of mortgage lending, from purchasing to refinancing to construction lending.

Arnold is a 30-year leader, speaker, coach and mortgage professional in the real estate and mortgage banking industry who began his career in 1991 after graduating from California State University, Northridge. Arnold and his team have closed over a billion dollars in loans while at the same time helping his company grow to one of the strongest in his region.

One of the areas of his business Arnold prides himself on is helping veterans and entrepreneurs obtain mortgage loans. In addition to running American Family Funding, he owns and manages 360 Suites which boasts four executive suite locations and over 140 offices, providing creative spaces for entrepreneurs and business professionals in the SCV.

Arnold currently serves on the board of directors for the Child & Family Center, College of the Canyons Foundation and SCV Disaster Coalition. His life goals include helping others achieve their goals and dreams in life, in addition to being an example for his four children Alex, Katie, Jack and Amy.

Arnold is also continually in pursuit of life excellence and has completed 35 Ironman competitions (six full) over the past seven years. This has given him not only a unique perspective about life, but the commitment has allowed him to become more disciplined in everything he does.

Wilk represents the 21st Senate District, which includes the Antelope, Santa Clarita and Victor valleys.
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Happy Independence Day to all our incredible JCI Santa Clarita members and friends!
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education, a Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit organization that provides career skills training and employment services to adults with disabilities, added three professionals to its board of trustees. New board members, Steve Corbin, Lisa Pavik and Carol Stevenson, bring diverse expertise and insights to this working board.
Yes I Can Expands Board of Trustees
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Summer at The Painted Turtle has arrived. This summer and fall the camp will challenge hundreds of campers over seven week-long sessions to "Go Where You Wanna Go."
Painted Turtle Camp Seeks Counselors, Volunteers
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Dig Deep Theatre’s second in-person, on-stage production of "Proof" by David Auburn will perform Aug. 11 to Aug. 20 at The MAIN Theatre in Old Town Newhall.
Aug. 11-20: ‘Proof’ On Stage at The MAIN
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
As the warm breeze of summer begins to fill the air, what better way to cool off than at the beach. I am pleased to announce the return of the Summer Beach Bus, a wonderful program utilizing Santa Clarita Transit buses to connect our community with the sun-kissed shores of Ventura, providing a convenient and enjoyable way to enjoy the sand, surf and sunshine.
Marsha McLean | All Aboard the Summer Beach Bus
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has extended a heat warning as high temperatures have been forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley and areas of the Antelope Valley.
Excessive Heat Warning, Heat Advisory Extended
Today in SCV History (July 3)
1925 - By letter, Wyatt Earp beseeches his friend William S. Hart to portray him in a movie, to correct the "lies about me." Hart never did. [story]
Hart-Wyatt Earp
Today in SCV History (July 2)
1869 - Sanford Lyon (as in Lyons Avenue) appointed postmaster of Petroliopolis (today's Eternal Valley Cemetery area) [story]
Sanford Lyon
Today in SCV History (July 1)
1988 - Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook's first day at the helm of College of the Canyons (now California's longest serving community college CEO)  [story]
Dianne G. Van Hook
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Happy Fourth of July Santa Clarita! There are three celebratory events happening on Tuesday, including the annual Independence Day Classic 5k and 10K, the hometown favorite SCV Fourth of July Parade and the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular.
Celebrate Responsibly, Have a Fire Safe Fourth of July
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
The state champion ritual team of Santa Clarita Elks Lodge 2379 presented their annual Flag Day Ceremony on June 9, the Friday closest to Flag Day on June 14. During the event attendees learned the history of the flag of the United States of America.
Elks Celebrate Flag Day With Historical Presentation
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
The newest members of the California Highway Patrol were sworn in on Friday, June 30 during a graduation ceremony at the CHP Academy in West Sacramento. The 101 officers are part of the CHP’s multiyear recruiting campaign to fill 1,000 vacant officer positions by hiring qualified individuals from California’s diverse communities.
California is Getting 101 New CHP Officers
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the five productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, July 3 - Sunday, July 9.
Five Productions Currently Filming in Santa Clarita
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
Domoic acid poisoning can cause seizures, death in marine mammals and people who eat contaminated seafood.
Beachgoers Advised to Avoid Sick Sea Lions
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
Tickets are still available to the annual Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala on Saturday, July 8, to benefit Santa Clarita Shakespeare.
July 8: Court of the Lord Chamberlain Gala
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
Canyon Theatre Guild’s own improv troupe, Knights of Improv and Comedy return to the stage for the first time since the the coming of the "Virus-That-Shall-Not-Be-Named. The Knights of Improv will perform on the stage of the Canyon Theatre Guild in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, July 1 at 8 p.m.
July 1: Knights of Improv Return to CTG
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
The number of unhoused people living in Los Angeles rose sharply by 10% in the last year, according to the results of the latest "point-in-time" count conducted annually by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA. The count also found 75,518 unhoused people living in Los Angeles County, a 9% rise compared to last year.
County Homeless Population Exceeds 75,000
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Meet the WiSH Education Foundation outdoors at Hello Subaru on Creekside Road on Friday, Sept. 8 and be transported to an open air party on a warm, late summer night. Early Bird ticket pricing has now been extended through July 5 at 8 p.m. Purchase four tickets for $85 each, a savings of $40.
Cocktails on the Roof Extends Early Bird Pricing Through July 5
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
The California State Legislature has approved and sent to Governor Gavin Newsom amendments to the 2023 Budget Act to implement a three-party budget agreement between the governor and the two houses of the Legislature.
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo | California Budget Amendments
Today in SCV History (June 30)
1943 - Army Air Force pilot Loncie L. Tucker, on training run, dies when his P-38 fighter crashes at Wayside Honor Rancho (later Pitchess Detention Center) in Castaic [story]
Loncie Tucker
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds Santa Clarita Valley residents to take precautions to avoid heat-related illness this holiday weekend.
SCV Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Holiday Heat Wave
