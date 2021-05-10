Winds set to bring elevated fire weather to SCV

Warmer weather and winds are set to return to the Santa Clarita Valley Tuesday, bringing with them elevated fire weather conditions.

Some light offshore wind flows, with gusts of up to 25-35 mph, are set to bring warmer temperatures and lower humidity to the area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Hall.

The warmest days are expected to be Tuesday or Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s to low 90s, Hall said.

While Canyon Country and other areas like the Interstate 5 corridor are going to have some winds, especially during the nights and mornings, it’s set to remain relatively “breezy” through the early part of the week, Hall added.

The lack of rain this season is set to increase fire danger, especially as fuels, such as brush, continue to dry out, Hall explained.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...