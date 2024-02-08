L.A. County Begins Initial Steps Toward Recovery Following Recent Storms

Los Angeles County is preparing to begin the initial activities to support residents with their individual recovery efforts following the recent storms. Identifying recovery activities is a critical step in setting a solid roadmap for how our residents, jurisdictions and County get back to normal after any disaster.

“As we begin the recovery process, Los Angeles County is here to support the renters, homeowners, and businesses impacted by the storm,” said Lindsey P. Horvath, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. “No one is alone in navigating this process, and the County is here to help ensure our communities are connected to the resources they need. We came together to stay safe, and we’ll do the same through our recovery process.”

The first step in the process is for individuals and businesses to complete a survey to answer preliminary questions regarding any damage that was sustained from the recent storms. The Office of Emergency Management (OEM) will work directly with the County’s 88 cities to analyze this information and validate what is reported.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday, following an announcement by the Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management that winter storm recovery efforts have been launched:

“I want to make sure my constituents know that we need their help to understand how much damage our County has sustained. Recovery support starts with first formulating a clear picture of losses and damages. North County, in particular, is very vulnerable to storm damage due to burn scars and the geographic nature of its rural and mountainous communities. I encourage anyone who has sustained any type of loss to let the County know as soon as possible.”

Given its size and population, Los Angeles County must meet a damage threshold of over $45 million in damages to unlock federal and state disaster aid.

This survey is intended for information gathering purposes and will be used to determine if the County is eligible for various disaster assistance programs based on the total amount of damages reported Countywide. Disaster assistance programs are not guaranteed, so residents and businesses are encouraged to continue working with their insurance carriers while this information is collected.

The public can access the Damage Collection Survey at https://recovery.lacounty.gov/february-2024-winter-storm/. The County’s Recovery page for the 2024 storms will serve as a resource library for all post-disaster information. Residents are encouraged to visit the website regularly for the most up-to-date information regarding recovery activities. For assistance in completing the survey, residents can call 2-1-1.

