March 30: Eggstravaganza Now Being Held Indoors at Canyon Country Community Center

Due to the projected rain forecast, Eggstravaganza will now be held indoors at the Canyon Country Community Center beginning promptly at 10 a.m. on March 30.

Inside the Canyon Country Community Center, there will be designated areas for different age groups for the Egg Scramble. There will also be a space dedicated to inclusive and adaptive elements.

At 10 a.m., each age group will eagerly race to collect eggs in their baskets, with prizes ranging from candy and toys, to special items such as bubble machines, stuffed animals and restaurant gift certificates. There will also be a photo opportunity with Mr. E. Bunny to show off your egg-filled basket.

While the event is free with no registration required, it is encouraged that attendees bring non-perishable items and canned food items for donation to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry. Please note that parking will be limited, so utilize carpooling or other modes of transportation provided by Santa Clarita Transit, such as GO! Santa Clarita.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway.

For any questions, please call the Arts & Events office at (661) 250-3787.

