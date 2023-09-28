WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally

California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.

CSUN was the top-rated CSU and trailed only UC Berkeley in California.

The rankings identified CSUN as the nation’s fifth-best university for social mobility and No. 20 for student experience.

CSUN benefited from a change in methodology that put greater emphasis on student outcomes, including a college’s contribution to student success.

The WSJ/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking was developed in collaboration with research partners College Pulse and Statista.

