WSJ Ranks CSUN No. 2 Public University in State, No. 12 Nationally

College of the Canyons Chancellor Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook received the rarely-awarded O – C (pronounced “oh bar see”) award from FivePoint at a community celebration event held to celebrate her 35 years of leadership at COC.
California State University, Northridge is the No. 2 public university in California and the No. 12 public university in the nation, according to the Wall Street Journal/College Pulse 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. ranking.
Former California poet laureate Dana Gioia will explore “The Enchantment of Poetry” on Thursday, Oct. 5, as part of the Gohstand Reading Room Biennial Lecture Series at California State University, Northridge’s University Library.
Interstate 5 in the Castaic area in northern Los Angeles County will be reduced from four lanes to two lanes in the northbound or southbound direction between 5 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 2-4, Caltrans announced Thursday.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday signed eight health care bills that heighten protections for those who provide abortion care, expand the health care workforce and protect information about reproductive health care.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that will examine how the County can support the film production industry and keep it anchored in the region.
Join the Los Angeles county Department of Economic Opportunity and the Department of Public Health for town halls throughout Los Angeles County to provide feedback on a potential new law that will allow residents to legally operate a minature restaurant in their home kitchen, or a Microenterprise Home Kitchen Operation, also known as MEHKOs.
Old Town Newhall has quickly become a one-stop shop for the arts, entertainment, retail and dining. As you enter Main Street, you are greeted with a modern, bustling street, filled with an abundance of dining choices that will create the beginning of a memorable evening.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond celebrated the signing of Assembly Bill 1078 , which bans “book bans” in schools, prohibits censorship of instructional materials and strengthens California law requiring schools to provide all students access to textbooks that teach about California’s diverse communities.
Death and Taxes Swing Band will make its debut appearance in the Santa Clarita Valley on Sunday, Oct. 1 at Club 507 Newhall. The Death and Taxes Swing Band is unavoidably swingin'. You've heard all the usual swing bands, time to check out something a little different. Featuring extra danceable arrangements, sultry vocals and a whole lot of rhythm.
Theatre in a Week presented by Theatre in a Week and Off Book Theatre will present more original one-act comedies written by Barry Agin. The one-acts will feature mistaken identities, family malfunctions and outrageous hijinks, resulting in madcap merriment and touching moments. Each one-act has a different cast, different director and different hilarious storyline prepared in only one week.
The Maker’s Marketplace at "Light Up Main Street" to be held on Saturday, Nov. 18 is a curated shopping experience at the city of Santa Clarita’s largest holiday event, featuring 20 artisans who specialize in making one-of-a-kind, handmade items.
