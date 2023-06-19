Zonta of SCV Charters New Golden Z Club at COC

Nicole Miller, president of the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley recently presented a new Golden Z Club charter to College of the Canyons. The COC Golden Z Club will serve both the Valencia and Canyon Country campuses of COC.

A Golden Z Club is one of the youth organizations of Zonta International, a worldwide service organization of professionals working together to empower women through service and advocacy. There are more than 27,000 individuals in 1,133 Zonta clubs in 62 countries.

Golden Z Club members undertake service projects benefiting their school, community, country and the world. They promote the development of leadership, strive for scholastic achievement and the improvement of international understanding through service.

After being chartered, the Golden Z participants are sworn to: participate, encourage collective well being, promote fellowship, understanding and service, as well as exchange ideas.

The COC Golden Z Club officers include: Co- presidents, Karen Marin Flores and Danielle Sanchez and secretary, Aliyah Beyah.

To support the officers the club is comprised of members Martha Carr, Christine Flores, Lauryn Kanagi, James Lee, Hayley Mongeon, Helena Oda, Jericho Perez and Collin Shneour.

To begin its inaugural year, the club has a total of 11 charter members.

Dr. Patty Robinson, Faculty Director, Civic and Community Engagement Initiatives and Golden Z Club Advisor will assist the Golden Z Club members in developing leadership skills and achieving their goals set for the year.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley sponsors and will act in an advisory capacity for the COC Golden Z Club.

For more information about the Zonta Club of SCV, meetings, membership and events visit Zonta Club of SCV.

