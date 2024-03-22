header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 22
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
| Friday, Mar 22, 2024
zontaclubofscv international womans day

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women’s Day on March 8.

Zonta Club of SCV joined with the city to #InspireInclusion, to further efforts for women’s rights and gender equality.

The city’s proclamation noted it “is a call to action for accelerating women’s equality, a day to inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about and encourage and mobilize all people to imagine a gender equal world where we create a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.”

Zonta of SCV President Nicole Miller thanked the city of Santa Clarita for the honor and for “recognizing the collective impact of the three clubs, and the difference we are making for women locally.”

Zonta International joined International Women’s Day and the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Zonta community also marked March 8 as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

The 2022 Sustainable Development Goals Gender Index found that not one country is on track to attain gender equality by 2030. The Report 2023 Global Gender Gap 2023 estimates at the current rate of progress, it will take 131 years to reach full parity. While the global parity score has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the overall rate of change has slowed significantly. Zonta International has spent 100 years advocating for gender equality and continues to fight for the cause.

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme was #InspireInclusion.

A statement from Zonta International reads: “When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.”

The Zonta Club of SCV invites members of the community to join and help build a better world for women and girls. Zonta advocates on a variety of issues related to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In addition to advocacy efforts, Zonta’s education programs and international service projects work to empower women and provide opportunities to live on an equal basis as men.

To learn more about the Zonta Club of SCV visit www.scvzonta.org.

Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day

Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
Friday, Mar 22, 2024
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
FULL STORY...

May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament

May 5: The Third Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament
Wednesday, Mar 20, 2024
After two successful tournaments players are hitting the courts for The 3rd Annual Painted Turtle Pickleball Tournament. 
FULL STORY...

April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation

April 25: Wine on the Roof Benefits WiSH Education Foundation
Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
The popular Wine on the Roof fundraiser will be held on Thursday, April 25 from 6:30-10 p.m. at The Centre (the former Sports Complex), 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
FULL STORY...

April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser

April 18: SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser
Tuesday, Mar 19, 2024
The 2024 SNAP Sports Wine Tasting Fundraiser will be held at Salt Creek Grille Valencia on Thursday, April 18, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students

Samuel Dixon to Host Hart District’s Patient Care Students
Thursday, Mar 14, 2024
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. is proud to announce their continued partnership with the William S. Hart Union High School District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
California State Parks Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Division and its partners are encouraging off-highway vehicle enthusiasts to “Share the Trails,” the theme for the upcoming Spring OHV Safety Week, taking place March 23-31.
March 23-31: OHV Spring Safety Week Urges ‘Share the Trails’
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
UCLA Health Santa Clarita will present "Dymystifying Cancer" on Thursday, April 18, 5:30-9 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons.
April 18: UCLA Health Santa Clarita Presents ‘Dymystifying Cancer’
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
The Canyon Theatre Guild will open the musical "Xanadu" on Saturday, March 23 in Old Town Newhall. The show will run through April 27.
March 23: ‘Xanadu’ The Musical Opens at CTG
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
As local Los Angeles County landmarks are prepared to light up in red on Sunday, March 24 to commemorate World Tuberculosis Day, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reminds residents that tuberculosis is a deadly disease that must be identified and treated promptly.
As L.A. County Cases Increase, Public Health Observes World TB Day
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regularl meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. Among the items on the agenda is awarding a construction contract for the Saugus Phase I: Bouquet Canyon Trail project and an increase in pay for city councilmembers.
March 26: City Council to Discuss Contracts, State Legislation, Pay Increase
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women's Day on March 8.
Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet on Thursday, April 11 at 10 a.m.
April 11: SCV Chamber Hosts Grocery Outlet Grand Opening
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
Robert Morgan Fisher will perform "A Night of Narrative Song" on Thursday, April 4, at 7 p.m. The show will be performed at The MAIN, 24266 Main St.,t Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
April 4: ‘A Night of Narrative Song’ at The MAIN
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band on Friday, March 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30. A number of professional players make the Santa Clarita Valley home and since 2011 the GO Jazz Big Band has been their launch pad.
March 29: The MAIN Presents GO Jazz Big Band
Today in SCV History (March 22)
1875 - Construction begins on San Fernando Railroad Tunnel [story]
San Fernando Railroad Tunnel
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Battling back from a 12-point deficit, The Master's University basketball team had the lead late but could not hold it, losing to the No. 1 seed Freed-Hardeman 68-69 in the Round of 16 at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Men's Basketball National Championship.
TMU’s National Championship Hopes Dashed by Freed-Hardeman
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
GOLETA — College of the Canyons fielded two teams at the annual 3C2A State Preview event at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday, with the Cougars finishing sixth and eighth in the field of 18 teams from around the state. 
Cougars Place Sixth at State Preview Tourney
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Did you know that each year, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes countless makeovers for different events, such as Light Up Main Street and the Fourth of July Parade?
Mayor Cameron Smyth | Neon Nights Kicks Off SENSES Block Parties
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Mike Kuhlman, superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District, will be leaving his post effective June 30, 2024, he announced in a district-wide email Wednesday night. 
Kuhlman Stepping Down as Hart District Superintendent
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, issued the following statement Thursday in response to an announcement by Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel of a proposal to change how calls to the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are routed.
Barger Issues Statement on FCC’s Proposed 9-8-8 Routing Changes
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Cason Brownell had a bases-loaded double in the first and added a home run in the sixth to knock in all four runs The Master's needed in a 4-3 win over Westcliff Tuesday in Irvine.
Brownell’s Four RBIs Propel Mustangs to Victory
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation plays a pivotal role in fostering business growth and prosperity within the region.
Grow Your Business with Help from SCVEDC
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Kaiya Cortinas (women's track and field) and JT Saenz (men's track and field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 11-16.
COC Names Kaiya Cortinas, JT Saenz Athletes of the Week
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
The city of Santa Clarita, in partnership with Santa Clarita Sister Cities, is proud to host Matsudo, Japan through a youth delegation between the city of Santa Clarita, Santa Clarita Sister Cities, College of the Canyons, Academy of the Canyons (AOC) and the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Santa Clarita Sister Cities Hosting Students from Matsudo, Japan
Today in SCV History (March 21)
1927 - Baker Ranch Rodeo owners announce they'll award $4,000 in cash prizes at first major event (2nd annual rodeo at future Saugus Speedway) [story]
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
Holly Hitt-Zuniga has been selected to represent COC and the National Science Foundation’s Center for Renewable Energy Advanced Technological Education in Iceland.
Holly Hitt-Zuniga to Represent COC, NSF CREATE Energy Center in Iceland
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
L.A. County’s Safe, Clean Water Program has launched a new website for residents to navigate. This website represents a significant step forward in our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and collaboration.
L.A.’s Safe Clean Water Program Unveils New Website
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
 Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced his bill to study the feasibility of a new California State University Campus in the Victor Valley passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Wilk’s Bill to Study Feasibility of CSU Campus in High Desert Clears Senate Education Committee
SCVNews.com