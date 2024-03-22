Zonta, Soroptimist Accept Proclaimation for Int’l Women’s Day

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley, together with Soroptimist of Greater Santa Clarita Valley and Soroptimist International of Valencia, accepted a proclamation from the city of Santa Clarita in celebration of Inernational Women’s Day on March 8.

Zonta Club of SCV joined with the city to #InspireInclusion, to further efforts for women’s rights and gender equality.

The city’s proclamation noted it “is a call to action for accelerating women’s equality, a day to inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness about and encourage and mobilize all people to imagine a gender equal world where we create a sense of belonging, relevance, and empowerment.”

Zonta of SCV President Nicole Miller thanked the city of Santa Clarita for the honor and for “recognizing the collective impact of the three clubs, and the difference we are making for women locally.”

Zonta International joined International Women’s Day and the global celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The Zonta community also marked March 8 as Zonta Rose Day, a time to reflect on past achievements and honor the current efforts of individuals working toward gender equity.

The 2022 Sustainable Development Goals Gender Index found that not one country is on track to attain gender equality by 2030. The Report 2023 Global Gender Gap 2023 estimates at the current rate of progress, it will take 131 years to reach full parity. While the global parity score has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, the overall rate of change has slowed significantly. Zonta International has spent 100 years advocating for gender equality and continues to fight for the cause.

This year’s International Women’s Day global campaign theme was #InspireInclusion.

A statement from Zonta International reads: “When we inspire others to understand and value women’s inclusion, we forge a better world. And when women themselves are inspired to be included, there’s a sense of belonging, relevance and empowerment.”

The Zonta Club of SCV invites members of the community to join and help build a better world for women and girls. Zonta advocates on a variety of issues related to gender equality and women’s empowerment.

In addition to advocacy efforts, Zonta’s education programs and international service projects work to empower women and provide opportunities to live on an equal basis as men.

To learn more about the Zonta Club of SCV visit www.scvzonta.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...