header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather


 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
| Friday, Dec 29, 2023
YWPAPoster-2024 crop

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Award. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.

These awards recognize pre-university and pre-college women students committed to leadership in public policy, government and volunteer organizations.

Though about 40% of the world’s workforce is women, according to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, only 25.7% of all national parliamentarians were female as of Sept. 1, 2021. Because Zonta International believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service, it offers the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards, which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

Established in 1990 by Past International President Leneen Forde, Zonta has given 1,091 awards and a total of $1,488,750, to 919 young women from 61 countries.

The program operates at the Zonta club, district/region and international levels. Zonta International offers 37 international awards of $5,000. Each district/region may submit one applicant for consideration for an international scholarship. The five largest districts may submit a second applicant for a total of two applicants.

Women, aged 16-19 on April 1 each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district/region, or who are studying elsewhere, but are citizens of a Zonta country are eligible to apply.

Applicants must who demonstrate evidence of the following:

Active commitment to volunteerism.

Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid).

Volunteer leadership achievements.

Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs.

Support in Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

The application process must start with a Zonta club. All application materials must be received by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by the deadline printed on the application.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by Feb. 26. After the club recipient is selected, the application is presented to the governor/regional representative. Then the district/region recipient is selected, and the application is presented to Zonta International Headquarters by May 2024. Club recipients will be announced May 2024. The Zonta International 2024 recipients will be announced by July 2024.

To submit an application or for more information visit www.scvzonta.org/young-women-in-public-affairs-award.

YWPAPoster-2024
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award

SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.
FULL STORY...

SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2

SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.
FULL STORY...

SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach

SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
FULL STORY...

Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care

Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusing on self care and setting healthy boundaries.
FULL STORY...

Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation

Henry Mayo Announces ‘ACS Surgical Quality Partner’ Designation
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, an American College of Surgeons verified Level II Trauma Center and a participant in the ACS Trauma Quality Improvement Program, has been designated an “ACS Surgical Quality Partner.”
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Castaic High Student Wins $2,500 Scholarship
Castaic High School student Yra Clamico won a National Grand Prize Scholarship of $2,500 in the Seventh Annual Payback Challenge presented by Next Gen Personal Finance. He was one of two students nationwide that was awarded the $2,500 scholarship.
Castaic High Student Wins $2,500 Scholarship
Hazardous Beach Conditions, High Surf Warning Issued
Southern California including the Los Angeles County and Ventura County coastline is currently experiencing a series of large swells coming from the west and west northwest, which has produced extremely large surf ranging from 10ft-15ft with even larger sets. The National Weather service has issued a High Surf Warning through 10 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 30.
Hazardous Beach Conditions, High Surf Warning Issued
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Three New Deaths in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 287 new laboratory confirmed cases and three new deaths from COVID-19 in the Santa Clarita Valley within the last week.
COVID-19 Weekly Roundup: Three New Deaths in SCV
City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan
The city of Santa Clarita is updating its Santa Clarita Transit Transportation Development Plan. This plan is looking at ways to improve the transportation system and the city would like your input on how to best define the future system in Santa Clarita.
City Seeks Input on Updating Transportation Plan
SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.
SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award
SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Santa Clarita Valley residents are being invited by feedSCV to embark on a culinary adventure during the upcoming SCV Restaurant Week which will be held Friday, Jan. 26 to Friday, Feb. 2.
SCV Restaurant Week Returns Jan. 26-Feb. 2
Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.
Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
Holiday Tree Pickup Continues Through Jan. 13
GreenSantaClarita.com reminds homeonwers that recycling is a great second chance at life for your holiday trees. Trees will be collected and recycled on your regular collection day now through Saturday, Jan. 13.
Holiday Tree Pickup Continues Through Jan. 13
SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach
Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach on Wednesday, Dec. 20.
SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach
Jan. 16: Newhall District Begins Open Enrollment for ’24/’25
The Newhall School District has announced open enrollment for the 2024/2025 school year will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 16. In addition, several other enrollment programs will also start on Jan. 16.
Jan. 16: Newhall District Begins Open Enrollment for ’24/’25
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusing on self care and setting healthy boundaries.
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
Last of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita.
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, Canyon Country
Solomon Elected Newhall Board President
Suzan Solomon was elected president of the Newhall School District Governing Board for 2024 during the annual organizational meeting held Dec. 12 at the district office in Newhall.
Solomon Elected Newhall Board President
Today in SCV History (Dec. 29)
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
John Price, who led the California State University, Northridge's women's volleyball program on two different occasions, is retiring after over 20 seasons at CSUN and nearly 35 years as a collegiate volleyball coach.
After 20 Seasons at CSUN, Women’s Head Volleyball Coach Retires
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Fourth of a five-part series exploring public art sculpture in the city of Santa Clarita
Explore Public Art in Santa Clarita, a Somber Memorial
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
California lawmakers will return to Sacramento in a few days for the 2024 legislative session, tackling an estimated $68 billion deficit — along with high-profile issues like homelessness and the fentanyl crisis — in what’s expected to be a contentious national election year.
California Lawmakers to Tackle Estimated $68 Billion Deficit
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
Los Angeles County Beaches & Harbors is seeking 3rd-5th graders to enter the Can the Trash! Clean Beach Poster Contest for an opportunity to have their message shared with millions of beachgoers!
L.A. County Seeking 3rd-5th Graders for Clean Beach Poster Contest
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory wood-burning ban for residents in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, through Friday, Dec. 29.
AQMD Extends Wood Burning Ban
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
California State University, Northridge women's basketball (2-8) begins Big West play with two home games in the Premier America Credit Union Arena.
Lady Matadors Hosting First Two Big West Games
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
What better way to ring in the new year than by taking the plunge into the icy waters at the Santa Clarita Aquatics Center, presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Jan. 6: Annual Polar Plunge Returns to SC Aquatic Center
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
In a celebration of cinematic history, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden recently announced the addition of 25 influential films to the 2023 Library of Congress National Film Registry.
CalArtian’s Beloved Christmas Classic Joins National Film Registry
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
As the year comes to a close, Princess Cruises continues to be recognized for excellence in a range of categories by prestigious travel organizations around the globe.
Princess Cruises Earns Numerous Awards for Excellence
SCVNews.com
%d