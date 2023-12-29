SCV Zonta Seeks Applicates for Young Women in Public Affairs Award

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is seeking applicants for the Young Women in Public Affairs Award. Deadline to enter is Feb. 26.

These awards recognize pre-university and pre-college women students committed to leadership in public policy, government and volunteer organizations.

Though about 40% of the world’s workforce is women, according to data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, only 25.7% of all national parliamentarians were female as of Sept. 1, 2021. Because Zonta International believes that young women are the key to women’s advancement in the field of public service, it offers the Young Women in Public Affairs Awards, which recognizes young women, ages 16-19, for demonstrating leadership skills and commitment to public service and civic causes and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.

Established in 1990 by Past International President Leneen Forde, Zonta has given 1,091 awards and a total of $1,488,750, to 919 young women from 61 countries.

The program operates at the Zonta club, district/region and international levels. Zonta International offers 37 international awards of $5,000. Each district/region may submit one applicant for consideration for an international scholarship. The five largest districts may submit a second applicant for a total of two applicants.

Women, aged 16-19 on April 1 each year, studying at a secondary school, college or university in a Zonta district/region, or who are studying elsewhere, but are citizens of a Zonta country are eligible to apply.

Applicants must who demonstrate evidence of the following:

Active commitment to volunteerism.

Experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid).

Volunteer leadership achievements.

Knowledge of Zonta International and its programs.

Support in Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.

The application process must start with a Zonta club. All application materials must be received by the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by the deadline printed on the application.

Applications must be completed and returned to the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley by Feb. 26. After the club recipient is selected, the application is presented to the governor/regional representative. Then the district/region recipient is selected, and the application is presented to Zonta International Headquarters by May 2024. Club recipients will be announced May 2024. The Zonta International 2024 recipients will be announced by July 2024.

To submit an application or for more information visit www.scvzonta.org/young-women-in-public-affairs-award.

