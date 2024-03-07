March 16: Free Zonta SCV Workshop on Assertive Communication

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free LifeForward workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of Assertive Communication Saturday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Valencia United Methodist Church, which is located at 25718 McBean Parkway.

Participants develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges. Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), Healthy Relationships, Domestic Violence, and Parenting. The presentation will teach attendees the techniques of Assertive Communication and learn about:

– Active listening and how to express themselves without being defensive.

– How to communicate with empathy.

– The importance of body language and tone of voice.

We can use these skills with family, friends and coworkers. Mark your calendar and attend this important workshop! A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Join this free workshop and learn skills to overcome issues in life and move toward empowerment! Spanish translation is available.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...