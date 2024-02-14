Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.

The in-person workshop will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

As Brené Brown says, “Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.”

Participants will develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges.

Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

A Window Between Worlds art expression and additional activities will focus on the importance of boundaries in life; the techniques and information provided will help empower attdendees, as they continue to learn ways to improve their lives.

Join this free workshop and learn skills to overcome issues in life and move toward empowerment. Spanish translation is available.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward.

