Today in
S.C.V. History
February 13
1999 - SCV & AV split off from 805 area code to become 661 [story]
Pacific Telephone
Feb. 17: Zonta of SCV LifeForward Workshop ‘Importance of Boundaries’
| Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
lifeforward workshop

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley will host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of boundaries in our lives.

The in-person workshop will be held Saturday, Feb. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia, CA 91355.

As Brené Brown says, “Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves, even when we risk disappointing others.”

Participants will develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges.

Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence and parenting.

A Window Between Worlds art expression and additional activities will focus on the importance of boundaries in life; the techniques and information provided will help empower attdendees, as they continue to learn ways to improve their lives.

Join this free workshop and learn skills to overcome issues in life and move toward empowerment. Spanish translation is available.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward.
April 6: Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser

April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
FULL STORY...

April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be 'California Dreamin'

April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Tuesday, Feb 13, 2024
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
FULL STORY...

American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives

American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February.
FULL STORY...

Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements

Child & Family Center to Receive Funding for Infrastructure, Safety Enhancements
Friday, Feb 9, 2024
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced the allocation of $593,000 in funding to the Child & Family Center in Santa Clarita for crucial infrastructure and safety enhancements.
FULL STORY...
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Calling all young media creators in Santa Clarita Valley! Don't miss the NextGen MediaMakers Festival!
NextGen MediaMakers Festival Seeks Student Films, Broadcasts
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) announced he has sent a letter to the California Public Utilities Commission calling on the agency to exercise caution as it reviews AT&T’s request to end landline service in California and take into account critical needs of senior citizens and residents living in rural and mountain communities.
Wilk Protests AT&T Effort to End Landline Phone Service
LASD Asks Public's Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help locating Missing Person Darryl Louis Marshall. He is a 72 year-old male Black who was last contacted on Monday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. on the 27800 block of Solamint Road in Canyon Country.
LASD Asks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Man
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
California State University, Northridge invites the public to join some of the world’s leading accessibility and assistive technology industry leaders next month at the 39th Annual CSUN Assistive Technology Conference, scheduled to take place March 18-22 at the Anaheim Marriott.
CSUN to Present 39th Annual Assistive Technology Conference
Kathleen Fortine's Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
For every student who has recieved a scholarship through College of the Canyons there is a story. There are numerous scholarships available to COC students thanks to the generousity of individuals and businesses as well as the efforts of scholarship fundraisers.
Kathleen Fortine’s Legacy Lives On With COC Scholarships
April 6: Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser
Cajun's Aviation Dream Fundraiser will host a day of flight on Saturday, April 6 at the Aviation Museum of Santa Paula, 800 E. Santa Maria St., #E Santa Paula, Ca 93060, the home air field of fallen 2018 USAF Thunderbird Pilot #4, Maj. Stephen “Cajun” Del Bagno.
April 6: Cajun’s Aviation Dream Fundraiser
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be 'California Dreamin'
The annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner to benefit the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center will be held Saturday, April 27 in the outdoor courtyard of the Bella Vida SCV Senior Center.
April 27: Annual Celebrity Waiter Dinner Will Be ‘California Dreamin’
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy's Castaic
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites SCV business professionals to an evening of productive networking, lively conversation and collaboration with fellow professionals and business owners to the Business After Hours networking mixer at Tommy's Castaic
Feb. 21: SCV Chamber Mixer at Tommy’s Castaic
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
The Master's University track and field teams took on top competition at the Sunshine Invitational in Santa Barbara Saturday.
Mustangs Set Two School Records at Sunshine Invitational
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women's Tennis
College of the Canyons hosted a pair of matches on Saturday, picking up a win over San Diego City College in the morning session before having its six-match win streak halted by American River College during the afternoon affair.
Winning Streak Ends for COC Women’s Tennis
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
The Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees will meet for a regular business meeting Wednesday, Feb. 14, beginning with closed session at 4:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 5 p.m.
Feb. 14: COC Board of Trustees Regular Business Meeting
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Feb. 13, with closed session beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by public session at 6:30 p.m.
Feb. 13: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is proud to announce its highly anticipated VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024
May 16: VIA Workforce Development Conference
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
Transport yourself to the early days of silent cinema and explore some of the most iconic movies ever created at the 2024 Newhallywood Silent Film Festival.
Feb. 16-18: Newhallywood Silent Film Festival Returns to Santa Clarita
CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1
In response to the Department of Education’s delay in releasing FAFSA information to universities, California State University, Northridge has extended the Intent to Enroll deadline from May 1 to June 1.
CSUN Extends Intent to Enroll Deadline to June 1
COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State
College of the Canyons standout Motoko Shimoji, who helped the Lady Cougars win the 3C2A State Championship last fall, will continue her career at California State University, Fresno after committing to the Bulldogs program.
COC Golf Standout Motoko Shimoji Commits to Fresno State
American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives
The American Red Cross urges Santa Clarita donors to give blood or platelets now to continue to strengthen the national blood supply for the month of February.
American Red Cross Announces Santa Clarita Blood Drives
Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Last week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to approve a motion introduced by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Holly J. Mitchell that brings heightened attention and focus on transitional age youth and seniors experiencing homelessness in the County.
Supes Focus on Youth, Seniors Experiencing Homelessness
Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine's Day
Valentine’s Day, a celebration of love and affection, has traditionally been marked by gestures of thoughtful gifts and romantic dining experiences.
Ken Striplin | Shop Local This Valentine’s Day
'NCIS,' 'S.W.A.T.,' Among Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the list of nine productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 12 - Sunday, Feb. 18.
‘NCIS,’ ‘S.W.A.T.,’ Among Nine Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award
The California Arts Council announced the recipients of the Individual Artist Fellowship grant awards in December. Among the 35 selected artists is Swapan Chaudhuri, longtime faculty in the Herb Alpert School of Music at the California Institute of the Arts.
CalArts Faculty Swapan Chaudhuri Receives California Arts Council Award
SCV Ninth-Grader Releases Short Documentary on Climate Journey
Thirteen months after his very simple and childlike idea to take two soccer balls to Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ismachiah Oduwole, a Santa Clarita ninth-grader, began to show the world a fresh and fun approach to the climate and sustainability awareness campaign about our planet.
SCV Ninth-Grader Releases Short Documentary on Climate Journey
