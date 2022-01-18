Zonta SCV Accepting Applications for Wrage Scholarship

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is now accepting applications for the annual Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarship. Deadline is March 30, 2022.

Virginia Wrage was a dedicated and loved Zontian, mother, and grandmother who at the age of 50, faced a family crisis that resulted in a major career change. She undertook a rigorous nine-month course and fulfilled a childhood dream of becoming a flight attendant for American Airlines.

Two years later, Wrage was diagnosed with cancer. Before her death she helped develop a fund to assist other mature women with similar challenges. Wrage and several Zontians wanted the Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley to help other women by providing a financial award. Thus, this fund was established.

The Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund was created by women wanting to help other women, allowing them to reach their potential in various fields. The first recipient was a woman who wanted to become a welder.

Since its inception in 1995, the Fund has assisted many women of the SCV. With the support, they gain the confidence to learn professions and trades which make our community a better place.

Today,Wrage’s friends, family, and colleagues continue to support this exceptional program. The fund has awarded more than $200,000 to local women 40 and over, who have desired to improve their lives.

Zonta believes in empowering women through service and advocacy. By improving women’s lives, all women should be able to achieve their full potential.

Investing in the education of women and girls yields high returns, such as breaking cycles of poverty and fostering economic growth both in the home and workplace. Education is a human right.

The members of Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley are honored to be able to support these women in the name of Virginia Wrage.

Founded in 1974, Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is an organization of professional women working together to advance the status of women and girls in the Santa Clarita Valley and around the world.

The Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is a member of Zonta International, an organization with more than 29,000 members belonging to more than 1,200 Zonta clubs in 61 countries and geographical areas. Zonta International has consultative status with the United Nations.

Zonta members believe in making the world a better place by empowering women.

To apply for the Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund Scholarship visit www.scvzonta.org/virginia-wrage-memorial-fund.

Zonta Club of SCV fundraisers fund local service projects and scholarships awarded to women in the community. The club also awards community grants which provides an opportunity for local non-profit organizations to apply for funding for projects that will improve the lives of women and girls. Service projects include Advocacy, Lifeforward, Girls Robotics, Red Dress Project, Zonta Empowers and Z Club. Zonta scholarships awarded annually are the Jo Ann Rodriguez Memorial Scholarship, Virginia Wrage Memorial Fund and Young Women In Public Affairs.

For information on joining Zonta Club of SCV visit www.scvzonta.org.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest



MySpace

Delicious





Like this: Like Loading...