Today in
S.C.V. History
December 29
1907 - Mark T. Gates Sr., founder of Eternal Valley Cemetery, born in Nebraska [story]
Mark Gates Sr.
Jan. 20: LifeForward Workshop on Self Care
| Friday, Dec 29, 2023
Lifeforward-Flyer-January-20-2024

The Zonta Club of the Santa Clarita Valley will host a LifeForward workshop on Saturday, Jan. 20 focusin on self care and setting healthy boundaries.

The workshop will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91355.

The Lifeforward workshops are created as learning tools to build a healthy relationship with ourselves as well as others. We are building connection, engagement, community, and increasing our emotional intelligence, to support the transition of overcoming the challenges faced in life. These workshops have been created to support those that have gone through a difficult transition in their life.

Child Care is available. Please register the number of children by Jan. 13, one week before the workshop. Email lifeforward@scvzonta.org with the number and ages of children requiring care.

Please email lifeforward@scvzonta.org with any questions.

For more information on the Zonta Club of SCV, membership or other events and programs visit https://www.scvzonta.org.

