12th Annual Salute to Patriot’s Honorees Announced

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the city of Santa Clarita, are proud to announce the honorees for the 12th Annual Salute to Patriots event: an event honoring local veterans for their service to our nation and leadership in our business community. The event is set to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. at the SCV Senior Center at Bella Vida.

The 2022 honorees (listed alphabetically) are:

-Fred Gesin

-Ray Mitchell

Charles Rasmussen

-Alex Siggins

-Dennis Sugasawara

-Constance Werthe

“Being able to honor our veterans at this event is one of the highlights of our event calendar,” stated Dr. Chris Raigosa, Chair of the SCV Chamber Board. “This year’s honorees were selected from a large pool of very worthy nominees. Our Salute to Patriots event recognizes veterans who have not only sacrificed for this country, but also serve the Santa Clarita Valley business community.”

Veterans were nominated by both chamber members and local residents. Nominations were accepted throughout the month of October and were open to all who have served this country and made an impact in the Santa Clarita Valley business community.

“We are excited to celebrate our veterans at our annual Salute to Patriots. To show our thanks and respect for those whose service at the community and national level brings so much good into our lives” stated Ivan Volschenk, President/CEO of the SCV Chamber. “We thank the community for the nominations and hope everyone will join us as we honor the impact of these extraordinary individuals.”

The SCV Chamber also welcomes Shadowbox Studios as Title Sponsor for this year’s event. Additional sponsors include, Burrtec, Chiquita Canyon, City of Santa Clarita, FivePoint, Henry Rodriguez State Farm, the SCV Senior Center and Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Sponsorships are currently available and can be requested by emailing hello@scvchamber.com.

To purchase tickets to the event, please visit the website under the Events tab.

