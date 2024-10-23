88.5-FM’s Latin Alt Station is being Rebrand to Bilingual Sounds

Beginning today, 88.5-FM’s Latin Alt HD3 station, the first 24/7 Latin Alternative music format HD station in the country, will be going by a new name, “Bilingual Sounds.”

While the station will be getting a new look and a new brand, Bilingual Sounds Program Director Byron Gonzalez assured listeners that the station’s commitment to the Southern California community and community of artists remains the same.

“This rebrand feels like we are giving The SoCal Sound’s HD3 station a new life,” Gonzalez said. “With Bilingual Sounds, we’re aiming to maintain a public radio station that represents the diverse multicultural communities of Southern California and the world. Not only will you be listening to new alternative music from the United States and Latin America but also diving into alternative music from the Philippines, France, Japan, Australia and other cultures.

“But it’s not all going to be just new music,” he continued. “We’re also programming iconic songs from the American and Latin American ’80s, ’90s, ’00s and ’10s. I’m hoping that Bilingual Sounds reflects the listening habits of folks that grew up as immigrants or have immigrant parents in this country. One moment you’re listening to Julieta Venegas and then next you’re listening to Oasis.”

Bilingual Sounds is part of multi-media, listener-funded 88.5-FM, The SoCal Sound.

The SoCal Sound Program Director Marc Kaczor said the institution is committed to supporting Bilingual Sounds and its listeners.

“Just like The SoCal Sound, Bilingual Sounds is here to super serve the community of music enthusiasts, uplift new voices and feature a variety of perspectives,” Kaczor said. “Diversity is the strength of Bilingual Sounds. But Bilingual Sounds isn’t just a radio station, it’s a lifestyle brand and an integral part of the multi-media family that makes up The SoCal Sound.”

To mark the launch of the new brand, Bilingual Sounds will post three watch sessions featuring artists Andru, La Zorra Zapata and Elsa y Elmar. In addition to its website, all Bilingual Sounds sessions can be found on Instagram, YouTube and wherever music lovers find audio and video.

Bilingual Sounds can be heard locally on 88.5 FM HD3, as well as the Bilingual Sounds app and BilingualSounds.org.

88.5-FM is a combined effort of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) and Saddleback College, which began simulcasting as 88.5-FM in October 2017, linking the Los Angeles County and Orange County-based signals. The station’s Triple-A programming is available on the KCSN and KSBR 88.5 HD1 channels, via the 88.5 app and online at www.TheSoCalSound.org.

