Abbie Mullins Signs NLI with TMU

Abbie Mullins has signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her basketball career at The Master’s University.

A 5-5 guard from Santa Rosa, Calif., Mullins was a four-year varsity player and track star at Cardinal Newman High School, where she was named the Scholar Athlete of the Year.

“Abbie is spunky,” said TMU head coach Lisa Zamroz. “She is a sniper from three and a bouncy defender. Her track and field background really shows in her athleticism defensively.”

A First Team North Bay League her junior year and league MVP after her senior season, Abbie averaged 10.6 pp6, 3.0 rpg, 2.4 apr and drained 90 three-pointers for the Cardinals. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat named her the Girls Basketball Player of the Year and Cal Hi Sports named her Player of the Week in January.

“I chose Master’s because it is a place I knew that I would be able to best further my walk with Christ and compete to glorify Him,” Mullins said. “I felt immediately connected to the team and coaches. They create such an amazing environment I knew I wanted to be around for the next four years.”

