Academy Launches Virtual Series to Address Race, Gender Equity in Filmmaking
| Tuesday, Aug 25, 2020
Academy Dialogues

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.

These discussions focus on the industry-wide systemic changes that are needed to afford greater opportunities to women and people from underrepresented ethnic/racial communities and to create a new narrative for recovery.

“With our ‘Academy Dialogues’ series, the Academy is creating a space for our members – and the public – to talk about inclusion in a way that is timely, relevant and allows for a meaningful exchange on how to bring systemic change to Hollywood,” said Lorenza Muñoz, EVP, Member Relations and Awards. “These conversations may be uncomfortable for some, but they are necessary to broaden the stories that are getting told and increase opportunities for those who have been excluded.”

Academy Dialogues: “The Power of Narrative”
The first presentation in this ongoing series, “The Power of Narrative,” took place on July 21 for Academy members and featured a live conversation between Academy governor Whoopi Goldberg and civil rights attorney Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative. They discussed the role of narrative storytelling in addressing racial and ethnic inequity and touched upon the lasting impact of racist tropes and harmful stereotypes in Hollywood films. This conversation is now available on YouTube.

Academy Dialogues: “Native Son”
The Academy will present a conversation with Oscar®-nominated director Lee Daniels (“Precious: Based on the Novel ‘Push’ by Sapphire”) and Oscar-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney (“Moonlight”) about their personal and professional journeys navigating the film industry as Black gay men. Emil Wilbekin, media executive and founder of Native Son, a networking group for professional Black gay men, will moderate the discussion. Available on YouTube on August 27.

Academy Dialogues: “Owning Our Stories”
Bird Runningwater, director of the Indigenous Program at the Sundance Institute, will moderate a conversation with writers Misan Sagay (“Belle”) and Ligiah Villalobos (“Under the Same Moon”) and filmmakers Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (“The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open”) and Lulu Wang (“The Farewell”) on the role that gatekeeping at the studios and production companies has played in preventing authentic stories from being told. Available on YouTube on September 3.

Academy Dialogues: “The Erasure of Latinos in Hollywood”
Latinos are the largest ethnic group in the United States, representing 18% of the population, and yet – whether it is in front of the camera, behind the camera or in executive positions – they are largely missing from America’s storytelling. Moderated by Muñoz, this discussion will explore identity, the complexity of being Latin, the legacies of colonialism, and, most importantly, solutions for inclusion. Panelists include Executive Vice President, Production, Marvel Studios Victoria Alonso, casting director Carmen Cuba (“The Martian”), director Nadia Hallgren (“Becoming”), founder/president, American Entertainment Marketing and co-founder, LA Collab Ivette Rodriguez, among others. Available on YouTube on September 10.

Academy Dialogues: “ICON MANN: We Are the Culture”
In partnership with ICON MANN, a media and consulting company committed to positively transforming the dialogue and image of Black men, the Academy will present a town hall focused on the Academy’s Black membership and the challenges to representation and inclusion in the industry, moderated by Shawn Finnie, the Academy’s associate director of member relations and outreach. Panelists include Oscar-nominated actor and filmmaker Taraji P. Henson (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”), actor Delroy Lindo (“Da 5 Bloods”) and writer-director Gina Prince-Bythewood (“The Old Guard”), among others. Available on YouTube in September.

Academy Dialogues: “ICON MANN Part Two: Investing in Yourself”
Presented in collaboration with ICON MANN, this discussion will explore taking ownership and control of one’s stories and content to find success outside of the traditional Hollywood system. In conversation with Franklin Leonard, founder of the Black List, panelists include producer and Academy governor DeVon Franklin (“Breakthrough”) and producer Debra Martin Chase (“Harriet”), among others. Available on YouTube in September.

Academy Dialogues: “Documentaries Through Our Own Lens”
Although the field of talented documentarians is among the most diverse in the entertainment industry, opportunities to tell their stories continue to be a challenge for people from underrepresented racial and ethnic communities. Academy governor and Oscar winner Roger Ross Williams (“The Apollo”) will moderate a discussion on the systemic changes that need to occur for marginalized communities to be able to tell stories through their own lens. Panelists include filmmakers Lisa Cortés (“All In: The Fight for Democracy”), Bao Nguyen (“Be Water”) and Dawn Porter (“John Lewis: Good Trouble”). Available on YouTube in October.

Academy Dialogues: “Color-Conscious Casting”
There is a long history of casting decisions that have severely limited the opportunities for actors of color to stereotypes and minor roles, echoing the overtly racist use of blackface in “classic” films, and there remains a ripple effect of Hollywood’s discriminatory history in hiring practices today. The creative collaboration between casting directors and filmmakers offers a tremendous opportunity to better reflect, on screen, the world as it truly is. This frank conversation will look back at the effects of inequitable and biased casting and look forward to the ways inclusion and authenticity can enrich both our movies and our culture. Available on YouTube in October.

Academy Dialogues: “How Would Gender Parity Change Hollywood?”
Since film is one of the most far-reaching and impactful artforms, what needs to happen for women and girls to see themselves reflected in stories and to find more role models on the screen and behind the camera? How would increasing the number of female directors, producers, executives and others in decision making positions usher in work culture that allows full expression of women’s abilities, leadership skills, intellect and strength? Studies have shown that workplaces with more equity, inclusion, and gender balance result in more collaboration, diversity of thought and higher productivity. This Academy Dialogue will dive into what true equity and inclusion means, how it will inevitably lead to a safer work environment and how to normalize and amplify female leadership and empowerment. Available on YouTube in October.

Academy Dialogues: “Broadening the Aperture of Excellence”
The Academy membership’s role as arbiter of excellence in film has been an influential and important one in the past 93 years. This discussion will center on the importance of broadening the aperture through which cinematic art is viewed and how excellence comes in many forms. Available on YouTube in October.

“Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us” is part of Academy Aperture 2025, the next phase of the Academy’s equity and inclusion initiative furthering the organization’s ongoing efforts to advance inclusion in the entertainment industry and increase representation within its membership and the greater film community.

For program information and talent updates for the “Academy Dialogues” series, visit www.oscars.org.

#####

About The Academy:
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: Continued Decline in New Cases Countywide
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 51 new deaths and 989 new cases of confirmed COVID-19. This is the first time the number of reported new cases has been under 1,000 since the beginning of June. In mid-to-late July, the daily reported number of new cases was around 3,200 cases per day.
SCV Air Quality Unhealthy Wednesday for All Individuals
According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for all individuals Wednesday, Aug. 26.
City’s ‘Forward Into Light’ Campaign Celebrates 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage
The city of Santa Clarita is proud to celebrate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States! This important milestone is a time for us to reflect upon and commemorate the efforts of women across our nation, who were crucial factors in the implementation of the 19th amendment.
Hart District, Former Basketball Coach Sued Over Childhood Sex Abuse
Three victims of Jeremy Haggerty, the ex-Hart District basketball coach who is serving nine years in prison for lewd acts upon children and sexual battery, are now suing the former coach and his former employer, the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Don McCoy Named New Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor Park President
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, announced Tuesday that Don McCoy has been named Park President of Santa Clarita-based theme parks Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-LA, and Hurricane Harbor in Phoenix.
CSUN Institutes New Safety Protocols, Cleaning Procedures
To help ensure the health and safety of the small number of students in classes that will conduct activities on CSUN’s campus — and the small percentage of employees who work on-site — the university has instituted a system of safety protocols and cleaning procedures that help minimize the risks.
Academy Launches Virtual Series to Address Race, Gender Equity in Filmmaking
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the launch of a new series of virtual panels for members and the public, as a part of its Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, called “Academy Dialogues: It Starts with Us,” with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.
SCV Sheriff’s Officials Confirm Severed Dog Heads Result of Wild Animal
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station released an update regarding the severed dog heads recently found in local neighborhoods
Firefighters Gain Ground on Lake Fire
As more than 600 fires burn on across California in what officials are calling a “historic” fire season, firefighters continue to battle the Lake Fire that ignited nearly two weeks ago in Lake Hughes.
Barger, Chamber Partner to Launch COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Webinar Series, in partnership with L.A. County Board of Supervisor Chair Kathryn Barger, to bring the full SCV business community relevant and important COVID resources.
SCAA Seeking Fine Art Submissions for Annual Competition
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing requirements, the 31st Santa Clarita Artists Association Art Classic will be held virtually via Zoom Saturday, Oct. 17, from 7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
City Council Expected to Discuss Possible Porta Bella Litigation
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to hold both a closed meeting and a special session Tuesday to discuss anticipated litigation over Porta Bella — a plan adopted about a quarter-century ago for residential and commercial development on the Whittaker-Bermite property.
California Releases New Guidance for Cohorts of Children in Educational Settings
SACRAMENTO – The California Department of Public Health released Tuesday guidance regarding the in-person supervision of cohorts of children or youth in educational and childcare settings.
Additional Support to Strengthen Distance Learning Coming to California Educators
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent Tony Thurmond announced Monday that the California Department of Education (CDE) has released a new tool — Guidance on Best Practices for Distance Learning Instructional Planning — to support educators that are implementing distance learning instruction.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 25)
1916 - Woodrow Wilson signs act creating National Park Service; its first director is Stephen T. Mather, who made his fortune with the Santa Clarita Valley's borax mine and envisioned & put his own money into forming the Park Service [story]
Aug. 25-Oct. 16: The Main to Present Virtual Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest
The MAIN will present the fall edition of Stage on Screen (SOS) Theatre Fest -- eight weeks of virtual productions -- August 25 through October 16.
Limited Number of Spots Available in Primetime Preschool
The city of Santa Clarita’s Primetime Preschool has immediate availability in the 4-year-old Kindergarten Readiness program for the 2020-21 school year.
SCV Productions This Week: ‘Clickbait City,’ ‘Disney Channel House Party’
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office has reopened, is issuing new permits, and has reported three projects shooting the week of August 24-30 in the Santa Clarita Valley, aka "Hollywood North":
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 53rd SCV Resident Dies; Key Indicators Declining
As the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 13 new deaths and 1,198 new cases of COVID-19, including the Santa Clarita Valley's 53rd fatality, officials see signs of the spread of COVID-19 slowing in key indicators, including daily hospitalizations and deaths.
SCV Air Unhealthy Tuesday for Sensitive Groups, Individuals
Air quality in the Santa Clarita Valley will be unhealthy for sensitive groups and individuals on Tuesday, Aug. 25, according to the latest forecast from the South Coast Air Quality Management District.
Aug. 27: City to Host Zoom Session on Non-Motorized Transportation Plan
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to participate in a virtual public meeting via Zoom to discuss the Draft Non-Motorized Transportation Plan on Thursday, August 27, at 4 p.m.
Henry Mayo Employees Receive Annual Social Worker Awards
Two Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital social workers have recently received recognition for excelling in their respective fields.
Aug. 25: Santa Clarita City Council Regular, Special Meetings
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold special and regular meetings at City Hall on Tuesday, August 25, and hear public comments from citizens virtually via Zoom.
COC School of Personal, Professional Learning Offers Free Fall Classes
In the fall, the College of the Canyons School of Personal and Professional Learning will offer a tuition-free personal trainer certificate program and new math support classes for community members interested in developing new skills in hopes of gaining re-employment.
