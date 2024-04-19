header image

April 19
1880 - Pico Oil Spring Mine Section 2 patented by R.F. Baker and Edward F. Beale [story]
E.F. Beale
April 27: Day at The Rocks Family Fun Event
| Friday, Apr 19, 2024

Visit Vasquez Rock Natural Area and Nature Center for a Day at The Rocks, a family fun event and tribal celebration of the Village of Mapipinga. A Day at The Rocks will be held Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Emjoy Fernandeno Tataviam storytelling and songs, educational booths and displays, animal presentations, food trucks and vendors, take-home crafts and activities.

Free event. Donations for animal care and programs welcome.

Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center

10700 EscoEvndido Canyon Road,

Agua Dulce, CA 91390

For information about Vasquez Rocks Natural Area and Nature Center visit www.vrnca.org or https://parks.lacounty.gov/vasquez-rocks-natural-area-and-nature-center/.

Day at the rocks
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 10: Second Annual SCV Military Spouse Appreciation Event
Hello Auto Group has announced its partnership with the Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative for the second annual Military Spouse Appreciation Event. This event, dedicated to honoring military spouses, will take place on Military Spouse Appreciation Day Friday, May 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anthony Vince Nail Spa at 24250 Town Center Drive #140, Valencia, CA 91355.
SCAA Announces 2024 Scholarship Award Honorees
The Santa Clarita Artists Association has announced the 2024 scholarship award recipients. These deserving individuals have shown excellence in their high school art education and shared their plans to continue their artistic endeavors.
May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List
The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.
May 5: ‘Free to Be Me Festival’ at West Creek Park
The city of Santaw Clarita will host the Free To Be Me Festival for its third year at an exciting new location. On Sunday, May 5, from noon to 3 p.m., celebrate Santa Clarita’s special needs communities and their families at West Creek Park, 24247 Village Circle Drive, Valencia, CA 91354.
Princess Cruises Postpones Delivery of Star Princess, Inaugural Cruises Cancelled
Princess Cruises, headquartered in Valencia, and ship builder Fincantieri of Monfalcone, Italy have announced the mutual decision to postpone the delivery of the next Sphere Class ship, Star Princess.
TMU Men’s Golf Places 2nd, Women 5th at GSAC Championships
The Master's University men's golf team shot a 13-under 275 to finish second at the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships held at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Ariz.
June 1: Rare Warrior 24 Race Benefiting Project Sebastian
Join local nonprofit Project Sebastian for an exhilarating day of racing and community support at its Rare Warrior 24 race on Saturday, June 1, at Heritage Park in the heart of Santa Clarita.
April 27: Drug Take Back Day at SCV Sheriff’s Station
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day,” Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, located at 26201 Golden Valley Road.
April 30: COC Hosts Nonprofit Community Resource Fair
The College of the Canyons Center for Civic and Community Engagement—in collaboration with COC’s Golden Z Club—invites the community to attend the Nonprofit Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, April 30.
Lady Cougs Outslug L.A. Valley 11-3
College of the Canyons made quick work of visiting L.A. Valley College in a shortened 11-3 home victory that came on a day in which the program unveiled its newly named Michele Jenkins Softball Team Room during a pre-game dedication ceremony.
Retired Professor Continues to Mentor Aspiring TMU Scientists
For aspiring scientists at The Master’s University, taking up a student research project is no small commitment.
State Apprenticeship Summit Connects Youth to High-Wage Opportunities
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond hosted a California Apprenticeship Summit Wednesday to raise awareness of apprenticeship opportunities and career technical education pathways that connect California’s youth to high-wage, high-growth career opportunities.
COC Names Nichole Muro, Angelo Aleman Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Nichole Muro (softball) and Angelo Aleman (baseball) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's and Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running April 8-13.
Wilk’s Sex Education Transparency Bill Clears Senate Committee
California State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announced Wednesday his bill improving transparency between parents and schools’ sexual education curricula passed out of the Senate Education Committee.
Metrolink to Hold Public Meetings on AV Line Capacity, Improvements
The 76.6-mile-long Antelope Valley Line has the third-highest ridership in Metrolink’s system with an estimated average of 9,000 passengers daily. However, the uneven terrain and single-tracking along the line in some areas forces trains to travel at a slower speed which results in an estimated travel time of approximately one hour between Santa Clarita and Union Station.
June 1: Team Dragon Eyes to Host Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival Race
Team Dragon Eyes, affectionately known as TDE, is gearing up to host its highly anticipated Fifth Annual Dragonboat Festival race on Saturday, June 1 at Castaic Lake, Lower Lagoon.
Party at the Pit Stop, City Paves Way for 20th Annual Bike to Work Challenge
This year marks the 20th year that the city of Santa Clarita has been hosting the annual Bike to Work Challenge. The community is invited to celebrate by riding a bike to work the week of May 13, and stopping by a pit stop on Thursday, May 16.
