May 4: SCV Concert Band Presents ‘Starry Night’ at CTG

The Santa Clarita Valley Concert Band will perform a “Starry Might” concert at 7 p.m. on Saturday May 4. The concert, under the direction of Tim Durand, will be held at the Canyon Theatre Guild, 24242 Main St., Newhall, CA 91321.

The concert will include music from Sinatra to Star Wars as you travel through decades of music.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 seniors 62 and older and $18 for youth under 18.

Tickets are available at the Canyon Theatre Guld box office, (661) 799-2702, online at canyontheatre.org or at the door.

For more information about the SCV Concert Band visit https://scvconcertband.org.

