Academy Sets Public Screenings of 2019 Documentary Contenders

Uploaded: , Friday, Dec 20, 2019

By Press Release

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced details for its upcoming “Oscars Spotlight: Documentaries” theatrical screenings of Oscar-shortlisted Documentary Feature films leading up to the 92nd Oscars.

The program, which debuted last year, presents screenings at theaters across the country and offers moviegoers a chance to see the Documentary Oscar contenders on the big screen.

The films will screen theatrically in 20 cities nationwide starting December 25. Participating theaters include AMC Theatres, Alamo Drafthouse, Harkins, IFC Center, Landmark Theatres, Laemmle Theatres and the Smithsonian.

In the Los Angeles area, the participating theaters and corresponding locations are:

* Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles
* AMC Burbank 16
* AMC Sunset 5
* Laemmle Monica Film Center
* Laemmle Playhouse 7

“We are so happy to be able to bring the Academy’s Oscars Spotlight series back for another year,” said Academy Documentary Branch Governor Rory Kennedy. “By working together with theaters across the country, we will bring greater visibility to these exceptional shortlisted films, reach new audiences and help further the Academy’s mission to support all forms of filmmaking.”

Nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced on Monday, January 13.

The 92nd Oscars will be held on Sunday, February 9, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on the ABC Television Network. The Oscars will also be televised live in more than 225 countries and territories worldwide.

About the Academy
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 9,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which is under construction in Los Angeles.

