Academy Unveils Lineup for Second Annual Global Movie Day Feb. 13

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Wednesday announced talent participating in the Academy’s second annual Global Movie Day, to be held on Saturday, February 13.

Featured across the Academy’s social channels will be exclusive content from Oscars producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh as well as Awkwafina, Yalitza Aparicio, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Anthony Mackie, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson and Cathy Yan.

Additionally, exclusive Academy archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi will be shared online throughout the day.

Global Movie Day is commemorated annually on the second Saturday of February. It was established by the Academy as a day for film fans around the world to celebrate their favorite movies and engage with Academy members and filmmakers across social media, serving as a reminder of the power of film. The inaugural Global Movie Day was February 8, 2020.

“Global Movie Day reminds us of what we appreciate about movies and what we miss about gathering to watch them. Today, we pay special tribute to movies and movie lovers around the world and look forward to the time when we can enjoy both together again,” said Academy CEO Dawn Hudson.

People throughout the world are encouraged to participate by sharing photos and videos across their social media platforms and using the hashtag #GlobalMovieDay. Fans can post memorable lines or film posters from movies they love, discuss movies that have inspired them, rewatch a classic movie or discover something new.

About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is a global community of more than 10,000 of the most accomplished artists, filmmakers and executives working in film. In addition to celebrating and recognizing excellence in filmmaking through the Oscars, the Academy supports a wide range of initiatives to promote the art and science of the movies, including public programming, educational outreach and the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, opening April 30, 2021.

