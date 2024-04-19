May 16: VIA Adds County Leader to Workforce Development Speakers List

Via workforce development

The Valley Industry Association of Santa Clarita is set to ignite innovation and transformation with its VIA Workforce Development Conference 2024 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Thursday, May 16. Jorge Marquez, chairman of the Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board, has been added to the list of speakers appearing at the event. He will serve as the opening speaker at the conference.

This highly anticipated event will feature keynote speaker Seth Mattison, an internationally renowned thought leader, author and advisor, who will delve into the theme of “The Future of Work: Leading a Human-Centered Workplace.”

With a diverse portfolio of clients including Adidas, Salesforce, General Electric, Lockheed Martin and Thomson Reuters, Mattison brings a wealth of experience and insights garnered from working with top-tier companies across various industries. His presentation for VIA promises to captivate attendees with its focus on talent management, high-performance cultures, leadership and the Future of Work, blending surprising truths, actionable insights and inspiring anecdotes.

Mattison will guide you through the critical questions of talent, leadership, team dynamics and the evolving employment scene.

Engage in a dynamic panel discussions with Santa Clarita Valley’s industry trailblazers. Gain exclusive insights into their strategies, challenges and proactive approaches.

Industry panelists will include:

Gary Corona of DrinkPak

Harriet Happel of College of the Canyons

Steve Youlios of Jersey Mikes

Dale Donohoe CEO of Intertex General Contractors

Josh Abramson ALLBRIGHT Painting

Don’t just adapt, thrive in the future of work!

Seats are $90 each.

Register at www.via.org/workforce-development.

