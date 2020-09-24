header image

September 24
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Academy’s Newest Dialogue Tackles Representation in Casting
| Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Color-Conscious Casting

Part of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Academy Aperture 2025 equity and inclusion initiative, “Academy Dialogues: It Starts With Us” is a new series of virtual panels, with conversations about race, ethnicity, gender, history, opportunity and the art of filmmaking.

The Academy’s newest discussion in the series, Academy Dialogues: “Color-Conscious Casting,” poses the question: Can a renewed creative collaboration between casting directors and filmmakers offer a tremendous opportunity to better reflect the world on screen as it truly is today?

Historically, Hollywood casting decisions have limited the opportunities for actors of color to go beyond stereotyped characters and minor roles. Since the use of blackface in “classic” films, there remains a ripple effect in hiring practices. Elvis Mitchell, film critic and host of the KCRW radio show “The Treatment,” moderates a panel with Academy governor and director/writer Rodrigo García (“Mother and Child”), and casting directors Julia Kim (“The Last Black Man in San Francisco”) and Victoria Thomas (“Once upon a Time…in Hollywood”).

For more information on this Academy Dialogue and others in the series, please click [here].

Highlights:
“I think it’s… people of color playing roles that are unexpected, where a character is everything at the same time. And that’s why, to me, the term “color conscious” is not entirely accurate, because who you are always means something, and it will mean something to the actor portraying it. So I think it’s more seeing the character for who they are, while also seeing the character for who they are ethnically as well, seeing everything about that character.” – Rodrigo García
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended

City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Thursday, Sep 24, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
FULL STORY...

City Staging New Virtual October Events

City Staging New Virtual October Events
Wednesday, Sep 23, 2020
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
FULL STORY...

City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN

City Expected to Approve Funding for SCV Senior Center, The MAIN
Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020
Santa Clarita City Council members are expected to approve funding for the Santa Clarita Valley senior center, as well as The MAIN, during Tuesday’s meeting.
FULL STORY...

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm

A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
Monday, Sep 21, 2020
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
For Anthony Lawson, a junior at California State University, Northridge majoring in psychology, among the benefits of receiving one of the California State University’s top student honors, is the opportunity it presents to share his family’s story and to remind others that, regardless of the obstacles they face, they have the strength to persevere and succeed.
CSUN Psychology Student Named 2020 Reed Scholar
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
Santa Clarita-based landscaping firm Stay Green Inc. has been recognized in a national, industry-wide competition, bringing home awards for its employee safety practices.
Santa Clarita-Based Stay Green Recognized Nationally for Employee Safety
L.A. County Health Services Seek Help Identifying Unknown Patient
On Monday Sept. 7, an unidentified Latina female was found by Torrance Fire Department in front of the Ramada Hotel, located on Pacific Coast Highway and Robinson Way in Torrance, and brought to a local hospital.
L.A. County Health Services Seek Help Identifying Unknown Patient
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
(CN) — Californians will decide the fate of two ballot measures this November that could significantly expand voting rights for some 50,000 parolees and hundreds of thousands of 17-year-olds.
California Ballot Measures Could Expand Voting Rights for Parolees, 17-Year-Olds
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
Saugus Union School District governing board members voted recently to start the paperwork to submit a waiver request to allow in-person classes once L.A. County Public Health officials approve.
Saugus Union Begins School Waiver Process
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
Santa Clarita City Council members approved the issuance of $15 million in bonds to finance the costs of buying a 93,000-square-foot ice rink, as well as approved funding for the Committee on Aging and extended a three-year lease for The Main.
City Council OKs $14.2M Ice Rink Bonds, The MAIN Lease Extended
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person David Scott Sasser from Santa Clarita.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help Locating At-Risk Santa Clarita Man Last Seen in Las Vegas
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Ahead of a statewide ban on all flavored-tobacco products, local law enforcement, education and health experts opened Wednesday a virtual discussion surrounding the dangers of teen vaping and urged parents to take action.
Parents Urged to Open Dialogue With Teens About Vaping Dangers
Today in SCV History (Sept. 24)
1855 - Sanford & Cyrus Lyon establish Lyon's Station (for stagecoaches) near today's Sierra Hwy & Newhall Ave [story]
Sanford Lyon
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 1,265 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,892 cases in the SCV.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Progress in Key Indicators Countywide; 5,892 Total SCV Cases
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
One person died Wednesday in Castaic after a vehicle fell off the southbound side of Interstate 5, plunging 400 feet down below.
Motorist Killed After Car Plunges 400 Feet Off Interstate 5
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
L.A. County Parks invites all girls ages 11-18 to join us for the 5th annual iMatter: Girls Empowerment Conference, an annual tradition that encourages girls to turn up the volume on their own voices and believe in a life of possibilities by building their confidence, exploring pathways to college, and expanding their career goals.
Registration Now Open for L.A. County’s Girls Empowerment Virtual Conference
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Begin your journey towards completing the Run Santa Clarita virtual race series, compete against your friends and family on Bingo Night and celebrate the start of ARTober as the city of Santa Clarita stages new online and virtual events in October.
City Staging New Virtual October Events
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
Yair Haimoff, SIOR, Andrew Ghassemi and Matt Sreden, commercial real estate brokers with Spectrum Commercial Real Estate, Inc., are pleased to have represented the seller and buyer in the off-market sale of Valencia Atrium, an institutional quality Class-A, three-story, office building located in Valencia.
Santa Clarita-Based Spectrum Real Estate Closes $15M Valencia Atrium Sale
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
SACRAMENTO, (CN) — Rekindling the state’s fight against climate change after a spate of monumental wildfires have left Californians breathing ash and smoke for weeks, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday outlawed the sale of new gas and diesel cars starting in 2035.
California Banning New Gas, Diesel Vehicle Sales by 2035
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
Now is the time to get involved in the first-ever virtual Soup for the Soul, coming up on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 6:30 p.m. and Help our Neighbors Build a Bridge to Home this Holiday Season.
Annual Soup for the Soul Fundraiser to Kick-Off Virtually
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
Santa Clarita is officially looking into creating and operating its own public health department, but not all City Council members agreed.
City Green-Lights Process to Research Local Public Health Department
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees has appointed Joseph I. Castro, Ph.D., to serve as the eighth chancellor of the California State University.
CSU Appoints Joseph I. Castro to Lead Nation’s Largest Public University
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help locating at-risk missing person Omar Conejo Fernandez.
Investigators Seek Help Locating At-Risk Missing Person Last Seen in Valencia
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Dreams really did come true for Valencia High School alum Jared Oliva, who made it to the big leagues as a Pittsburgh Pirate this week.
Dream Comes True for Valencia Grad Jared Oliva
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.
Medical Examiners Identify Man Killed in Solo-Vehicle Acton Crash
Today in SCV History (Sept. 23)
1948 - Agua Dulce Women's Club organized [timeline]
Women's Club
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday 40 new deaths, including a new death in the city of Santa Clarita, and 810 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with a total of 5,847 cases in the SCV.
Tuesday COVID-19 Roundup: 58th SCV Resident Dies; Local Cases Total 5,847
