Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV
| Saturday, Apr 25, 2020

scv air quality

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:

 

Santa Clarita Valley

– West San Fernando Valley

– East San Fernando Valley

– West San Gabriel Valley

– East San Gabriel Valley

– Pomona/Walnut Valley

– South San Gabriel Valley

– San Gabriel Mountains

Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.

For current air quality maps and forecast, visit the AQMD website at www.aqmd.gov/home/air-quality.
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
FULL STORY...
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Saturday, Apr 25, 2020
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
Prerequisites for Normalcy | Commentary by Supervisor Kathryn Barger
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
If properly sampled, we would know immediately how many people have it, how it is spreading, and who has immunity. Instead, we use 1918 techniques in 2020.
1918 Redux | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
WHO has published guidance on adjusting public health and social measures for the next phase of the COVID-19 response.
WHO: No Evidence of ‘One and Done’ with COVID-19
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Pregnant women and single mothers may be experiencing particular food insecurity and hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic.
County Compiles List of COVID-19 Resources for Pregnant Women, Single Mothers
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
Ventura County Beaches Open with Limited Access; COVID-19 Rules Still Apply
Today in SCV History (April 25)
1906 - Bercaw General Store opens in Surrey (Saugus) [story]
Bercaw Store
April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’
The Triumph Foundation will host a virtual "Zoom Fiesta" on Saturday, April 25 starting at 2 p.m. as part of the nonprofit organization's annual Wheelchair Sports Festival.
April 25: Triumph Foundation Wheelchair Sports Festival ‘Zoom Fiesta’
L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 52 new deaths and 1,035 new cases of COVID-19, with a minimum of 363 cases identified to date in the Santa Clarita Valley.
L.A. County Friday: 1,035 New Cases, 52 Deaths; Min. 363 in SCV
‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
The city of Santa Clarita has teamed up with the community to show support and gratitude for our essential workers who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
‘Hearts for Heroes’ T-Shirt Campaign Salutes Essential Workers
California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date
California has had 39,254 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 deaths caused by the disease to date, the state's Department of Public Health announced Friday.
California Friday: 39,254 Cases, 1,562 Deaths to Date
Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
Sometimes, an early symptom of coronavirus is the loss of taste and smell. Tuesday is garbage day, so when I run, being downwind in the wake of empty containers reassures me I am not infected.
Downwind | Doctor’s Diary with Dr. Gene Dorio
FDA Discourages Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
FDA Discourages Use of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19
Most Californians Support Stay-at-Home Orders ‘As Long as Needed’
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Most Californians Support Stay-at-Home Orders ‘As Long as Needed’
Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage
Covered California has opened a special health care insurance enrollment period for people impacted by income changes, reduced hours or layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Covered CA Opens Special Enrollment Period for Health Care Coverage
California Blocked From Enforcing Ammo Background Checks
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
California Blocked From Enforcing Ammo Background Checks
New Initiatives Support Older Californians During COVID-19 Pandemic
California is launching a first-in-the nation meal delivery program, a partnership to make wellness check-in calls, and the expansion of Friendship Line California to help combat social isolation.
New Initiatives Support Older Californians During COVID-19 Pandemic
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
County Officials Urge Home Fire Safety, Warn of Approaching Wildfire Season
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
Supporters of the shuttered Ice Station Valencia have organized an effort to save and reopen the skating rink, and plan a car parade to show support on Sunday, April 26, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
SNAP Sports to Join Sunday’s Ice Station Valencia Car Parade
DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
DMV Waiving Late Fees for ID Cardholders, Vehicle Owners, Businesses
April 25: Church to Hand Out Free Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer
Real Life Church in Valencia will hand out free face masks and hand sanitizer in a drive-through operation on Saturday, April 25, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 25: Church to Hand Out Free Face Masks, Hand Sanitizer
Supreme Court Decision Leaves Clean Water Act Intact
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
Supreme Court Decision Leaves Clean Water Act Intact
Today in SCV History (April 24)
1962 - SCV residents vote to connect to State Water Project, creating Castaic Lake Water Agency [story]
Castaic Lake
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
SACRAMENTO (CN) — California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Thursday 115 people died overnight from Covid-19 — the state’s deadliest day so far — and cautioned the pandemic fight is far from ov
California Thursday: Deadliest Day So Far; Newsom Warns Fight Far From Over
