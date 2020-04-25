Air Quality Advisory Issued for SCV

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD) forecast, air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive individuals today, Saturday, April 25, in the following areas:
– Santa Clarita Valley
– West San Fernando Valley
– East San Fernando Valley
– West San Gabriel Valley
– East San Gabriel Valley
– Pomona/Walnut Valley
– South San Gabriel Valley
– San Gabriel Mountains
Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, advises people living or working in these areas with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.
Children who have sensitive conditions, including heart disease, asthma, and other chronic respiratory diseases, should not participate in outdoor physical activity and should stay indoors as much as possible.
I’m immensely thankful that you've adhered to health guidelines so far, which has successfully prevented a surge in new cases. We don’t want to undo all the good we’ve accomplished, so we must take precaution when preparing to reopen businesses.
On Monday, April 20, 2020, the Ventura City Council unanimously voted to institute limited closures of Ventura's beaches and parks. The City's decision provides restricted access to its parks, beaches, the Promenade, and Pier in support of balancing residents' physical and mental health while restricting non-essential activities.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA on Friday discouraged the use of hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine for treatment of COVID-19, citing serious heart problems in patients who have taken the drug.
The vast majority of Californians supports stay-at-home orders issued by state leaders as a means of stemming the surge of COVID-19 infections, even if the restrictive measures continue to weigh down the economy, according to a California Health Care Foundation poll released Friday.
Less than 24 hours after a federal judge eviscerated California’s voter-approved gun-control measures for a second time by blocking enforcement of background checks on ammunition purchases, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Friday convicted criminals are already purchasing ammunition.
As residents continue to follow the Safer At Home Order, the Los Angeles County Fire Department encourages families to be mindful of fire safety at home, and to practice fire escape safety steps with family members and loved ones.
The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced Friday it is waiving late fees and penalties for vehicle registration, extending expiring identification cards, temporary operating permits and motor carrier permits.
The United States Supreme Court issued its opinion Thursday in County of Maui v. Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund siding with clean water advocates that point source discharges to navigable waters through groundwater are regulated under the Clean Water Act.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.