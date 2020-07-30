Central Park Baseball Field

All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice

Uploaded: , Thursday, Jul 30, 2020

By City of Santa Clarita

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.

However, in response to an increase in the amount of club/travel, youth and adult sports teams holding practices and organized competitions at parks, including a number of groups coming to Santa Clarita from out of the area, all softball fields at city of Santa Clarita parks will be closed beginning Friday, July 31, 2020, until further notice.

Under the current public health order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, gatherings of any kind remain prohibited, in order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. Due to non-compliance with the public health order, and until further notice, City softball fields will be closed.

Grass fields that are not part of the softball field remain open for activities involving members of the same household. Residents are also reminded that parks in the City of Santa Clarita are open from dawn until dusk only.

Signage will be placed at kiosks and on each softball diamond alerting the public to the closures.

For more information, please call the City’s Field and Reservations office at (661) 250-3710 or email reservation@santa-clarita.com.

