Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.

Law enforcement received a call around noon and arrived at the home on the 13100 block of Reservoir Avenue, a neighborhood off of Sierra Highway.

“There was a call about squatters up there, and we’re detaining several people in a vacant house,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, adding there could be a large deputy presence in the area as it’s unknown how many people were suspected of living on the property without permission.

A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous saw deputies behind the property with their guns drawn in pursuit of some of the squatters, who were seen throwing something.

“This has been going on for years,” one neighbor noted, adding that whether overdose or drug bust, the activity has always been at the same home.

The neighbors agreed the activity hasn’t gone unnoticed, as multiple cars can always been seen in the driveway and people can be seen walking around at all hours of the night, in an otherwise “quiet and safe” neighborhood.

“If you don’t belong here, you stick out like a sore thumb, because everyone waves at each other,” a neighbor said. “We know who’s got good intentions … it’ll stick out.”

This is not the first instance in which SCV Sheriff’s deputies have been called to the 13100 block of Reservoir Avenue.

In 2018 personnel with Engine 81 and Fire Station 107 were dispatched to the block for a report of a person not breathing. Within an hour of arriving on the scene, the person had been pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.

As of 1:04 p.m., officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station did not yet have a specific number of arrests, or any other potential charges could be levied, as the incident was ongoing.

No injuries were reported as a result of the call.

Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.

