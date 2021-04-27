Alleged Agua Dulce Squatters Detained

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a number of people at an Agua Dulce home being investigated for alleged squatters on the premises Tuesday.
Law enforcement received a call around noon and arrived at the home on the 13100 block of Reservoir Avenue, a neighborhood off of Sierra Highway.
“There was a call about squatters up there, and we’re detaining several people in a vacant house,” said Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station, adding there could be a large deputy presence in the area as it’s unknown how many people were suspected of living on the property without permission.
A neighbor who asked to remain anonymous saw deputies behind the property with their guns drawn in pursuit of some of the squatters, who were seen throwing something.
“This has been going on for years,” one neighbor noted, adding that whether overdose or drug bust, the activity has always been at the same home.
The neighbors agreed the activity hasn’t gone unnoticed, as multiple cars can always been seen in the driveway and people can be seen walking around at all hours of the night, in an otherwise “quiet and safe” neighborhood.
“If you don’t belong here, you stick out like a sore thumb, because everyone waves at each other,” a neighbor said. “We know who’s got good intentions … it’ll stick out.”
This is not the first instance in which SCV Sheriff’s deputies have been called to the 13100 block of Reservoir Avenue.
In 2018 personnel with Engine 81 and Fire Station 107 were dispatched to the block for a report of a person not breathing. Within an hour of arriving on the scene, the person had been pronounced dead from an apparent overdose.
As of 1:04 p.m., officials from the SCV Sheriff’s Station did not yet have a specific number of arrests, or any other potential charges could be levied, as the incident was ongoing.
No injuries were reported as a result of the call.
Signal Staff Writer Emily Alvarenga contributed to this report.
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
The CIF Southern Section and Wilson Sporting Goods Co. announced Tuesday a five-year partnership for Wilson to be the Official Championship Ball in the CIF-SS sports of football, boys and girls basketball, and boys and girls soccer commencing with the 2021-2022 school year.
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
Southern California Bancorp, the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A., and Bank of Santa Clarita jointly announce the signing of a definitive merger agreement pursuant to which Southern California Bancorp will acquire Bank of Santa Clarita through the merger of Bank of Santa Clarita with and into Bank of Southern California
Los Angeles County will be adjusting our Health Officer Order shortly to align with the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on when and where people need to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Michelle Dorsey was planning to file for a restraining order against her estranged husband before he allegedly stabbed her to death earlier this month in the Saugus home she shared with her three sons, according to investigators and family members.
A California federal judge denied a bid by the city and county of Los Angeles to delay an order to house tens of thousands of homeless people by October, but granted a two-month extension of his order to place $1 billion in escrow for housing construction.
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.