AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group

Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.

The acquisition offers an ideal bi-coastal environment for clients and allows AMS to step fully into the phase of growth anticipated months ago when AMS was acquired by Fort Point Capital, a private equity firm that specializes in lower middle market, service-oriented companies including logistics.

Like AMS, EchoData Group supports complex order fulfillment programs across multiple sales channels. The acquisition of EchoData into the AMS family will further enable clients who are able to carry inventory on both coasts to reduce delivery time and cost. New clients, seeking a top-tier fulfillment partner, will find AMS well-positioned as a truly global competitor in e-commerce, warehousing and fulfillment.

EchoData is seen as an excellent fit for AMS with regard to the mission of the company and AMS’ commitment to “do good” as a B-Corporation while also performing well for clients and shareholders.

In May 2019, when AMS announced its acquisition by Fort Point Capital, President Jay Catlin spoke about the intention to expand, making it clear that growth is clearly an opportunity of the time. The e-commerce fulfillment and logistics sector of the global economy is rapidly growing, and prospects for growth of a company with the integrity of a B-Corporation are even more exciting.

With regard to the acquisition of EchoData, and the opportunities of growth, Catlin said: “EchoData is ideal for AMS in so many respects. We have been working closely with EchoData for the past two years as our exclusive partner on the east coast, providing bi-coastal fulfillment for several clients from both companies. Working with EchoData gave us exposure to their culture and team of fulfillment professionals, and we see true similarities between us which will serve as the bedrock of our success as we join forces.”

About AMS Fulfillment

AMS Fulfillment is a leading full-service order fulfillment company operating as a third-party resource for order management, fulfillment center management and complex fulfillment services. AMS provides a full suite of fulfillment and distribution services to consumer products companies focused on serving the B2B retail (brick-and-mortar), online retail, and direct-to-consumer channels. The Company Headquarters is in Valencia, CA with facilities in Valencia, New Holland PA and New Castle DE.

For more information, please contact AMS at 661-775-0611 or visit www.amsfulfillment.com.

About EchoData Group

With facilities in Pennsylvania (New Holland) and Delaware (New Castle), EchoData Group offers a comprehensive suite of services combining expert order fulfillment, e-commerce integration, logistics solutions, state of the art facilities and real-time reporting to deliver a powerful range of solutions. The company is committed to the process of continuous improvement, including a vigorous program of education and retraining, continued analysis of existing systems, procedures and services and the implementation of fully considered changes and improvements. EchoData recognizes accountability and commitment to customers, employees, vendors/partners, immediate supervisors and to each other. Visit www.echodata.com for more information.