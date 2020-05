A power outage in Valencia reportedly affected 1, 228 residents Thursday afternoon.

The outage was reported at approximately 4:15 p.m. near the corner of Copperhill Drive and Camino del Arte Drive.

The Southern California Edison outage website said the estimated time of restoration would be 5:30 p.m.

SoCal Edison crews were on the scene as of 4:30 p.m. analyzing the problem.