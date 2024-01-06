Jan. 10: Latino Business Alliance Café con Leche

Start the year on a great note at the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Latino Business Alliance’s Café con Leche. Enjoy coffee and the traditional king’s cake and meet with other Hispanic business owners and entrepreneurs.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m.

Southern California Edison,

25625 Rye Canyon Road,

Valencia, CA 91355.

Maria Serret and Rochelle Silsbee from Southern California Edison will be providing updates on:

1. SCE’s Pathway 2045 Vision;

2. How businesses can manage their energy usage to reduce costs;

3. Building electrification incentives;

4. SCE’s Energy Education Centers, including free programs they offer for businesses, and;

5. Business attraction and retention programs

All are welcome!

Maria Serret has been working for Southern California Edison for the past 25 years in various capacities. Maria is an Account Manager for the Customer Engagement Division, representing Hispanic segment, Women Businesses and hotels/motels.

Members $10

Nonmembers $20

For tickets and for more information visit https://calendar.santa-clarita.com/event/scv_chamber_latino_business_alliance_-_cafe_con_leche_7231.

