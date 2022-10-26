Deputies Ask for Public’s Help to Find Missing At-Risk Person

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.

Ms. Sumner is a female, black, 31 years old, 5’05”, 230lbs, with light brown curly hair and brown eyes. She has been diagnosed with anti-social disorder and depression.

Ms. Sumner’s family is concerned for her well being. Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.

