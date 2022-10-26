Deputies Ask for Public’s Help to Find Missing At-Risk Person

Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are seeking assistance in locating the above at-risk missing person. At-risk missing person, Evelyn Andrea Sumner, a resident of Los Angeles County, was last seen on Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:06 a.m, on the 23800 block of McBean Parkway in the city of Valencia.
Ms. Sumner is a female, black, 31 years old, 5’05”, 230lbs, with light brown curly hair and brown eyes. She has been diagnosed with anti-social disorder and depression.
Ms. Sumner’s family is concerned for her well being. Any information, please contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Detail.
If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.
Recent antisemitic comments, demonstrations and fliers distributed in some portions of Los Angeles County have spurred action by Supervisor Kathryn Barger in partnership with the L.A. County Commission on Human Relations’ LA vs Hate initiative, a countywide anti-hate program that offers free resources and uses art to strengthen safety, inclusion, and healing.
With in-person activities safely in full swing, California State University, Northridge is opening its doors to local high school and community college students on Nov. 5, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for an all-access look at the campus and its programs.
The third bond issuance of Measure E, the Santa Clarita Community College District general obligation bonds, were sold October 20, yielding $70 million to assist College of the Canyons in building out the Canyon Country campus and upgrading the Valencia campus.
After an amazing performance at the Southern California School Band and Orchestra Association competition, which was held Saturday, Oct. 22, at the West Ranch Wildcat Classic, the Valencia High School “Pride of the Vikings” Marching Band and Guard took the field at Paul Priesz Stadium performing, "The Raven."
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce last After Hours Mixer of the year will be held Nov. 16, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, located at 21516 Golden Triangle Road in Santa Clarita.
For many first-generation college students, the clash between collectivistic values learned at home and individualistic norms present in postsecondary institutions can create a tension that’s almost too much to bear.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health continued Tuesday its push toward food equity in Los Angeles County by convening the second annual Food Day Summit, “Road to Food Justice: Learning from the Past, Navigating the Future.”
Each year, the city of Santa Clarita launches the Community Needs Assessment, which enables the public to provide input on pressing issues related to human supportive services, housing and infrastructure.
The California Highway Patrol and the California Office of Traffic Safety are partnering on a new year-long campaign of education and enforcement efforts aimed at reducing the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday no additional deaths and 92 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley over the weekend, with a total of 28 deaths and 2,598 new cases countywide.
