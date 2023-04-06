City Hall

April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

Uploaded: , Thursday, Apr 6, 2023

By City of Santa Clarita

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.

Items on the agenda include a public hearing on fire protection district developer fee and various state legislations.

City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Both agendas are available in full below.

