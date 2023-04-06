April 11: Santa Clarita City Council Regular Meeting

The Santa Clarita City Council is holding its regular meeting Tuesday, April 11, with a special meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers on the First Floor of City Hall.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing on fire protection district developer fee and various state legislations.
City Hall is located at 23920 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.
Both agendas are available in full below.
|City Council
Special Meeting
4/11/2023 5:30 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda
|City Council
Regular Meeting
4/11/2023 6:00 PM
City Council Chambers
23920 Valencia Blvd. 1st Floor Santa Clarita, CA 91355
|
Downloads:
Agenda Agenda Packet
