header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
54°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
March 15
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
| Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
Water drop


Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

Students will get hands-on experience in putting on a show with sessions on directing/blocking, set design, props, costumes/hair/ makeup, lighting, and sound.

The Foundation has presented three similar events in 2021 and 2022 and is looking to build on their success in giving every student interested in the performing arts a chance to get some behind-the-scenes knowledge.

“Raising the Curtain Foundation is so happy to once again be bringing this event to the kids of the Santa Clarita Valley. We believe strongly in exposing children to the various aspects of the performing arts to inspire the next generation of artists,” said Foundation President Kim Pearlman. “We are also very honored to have been selected to receive the SCV Community Service and Arts Grant to support this project. We appreciate the support of the city of Santa Clarita and thankful for their support of the arts.”

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved by visiting the event website.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Sessions will be taught by local volunteers with many years of theatrical experience, from community playhouses to professional stages. The workshops will follow the progression of one specific show and illustrate the many elements required to get from the first crew meeting to opening night.

Participants who complete the series will receive a small gift and instructors will be available for follow-up questions. Parents are welcome and encouraged to accompany their children during the workshops.

Events such as these fulfill the missions of both Raising the Curtain Foundation and the Newhall Family Theatre by educating the community about the arts while encouraging their involvement and support.

The Newhall Family Theatre is part of the campus of Newhall Elementary School located at 24607 Walnut Street, Newhall and is a performance space available for local groups and production companies to rent for shows, lectures, plays and musicals and events open to the community.

Raising the Curtain Foundation supports and enhances the Newhall Family Theatre as an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students, and educators. For more information, please visit the website.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop

April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
Wednesday, Mar 15, 2023
Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
FULL STORY...

Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need

Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Tuesday, Mar 14, 2023
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
FULL STORY...

Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives

Houchin Community Blood Bank Announces March Giveaways, Mobile Drives
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
Of the total U.S. population, 62% is eligible to donate blood, but approximately only 3% of the eligible population donates.
FULL STORY...

Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care

Local Families Sought for Youth Aging Out of Foster Care
Monday, Mar 13, 2023
A local nonprofit’s efforts to help homeless college-aged students just got a big boost.
FULL STORY...

Volunteers Sought for Olive Branch Theatricals

Volunteers Sought for Olive Branch Theatricals
Friday, Mar 10, 2023
Olive Branch Theatricals is a musical theater and performing arts nonprofit in the Santa Clarita Valley. Olive Branch believes in bringing the community together through the arts and is passionate about making theater a welcoming, fun and inclusive experience for everyone - from performers to audience members.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a pastel demonstration by Kris Buck on May 15, from: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
May 15: Santa Clarita Artist Association Pastel Demo with Kris Buck
March 23: Parks After Dark Returns for Spring Break
Parks After Dark returns this March with fun, free and safe recreational experiences that brings, teens, families, and communities together at 34 LA County Parks for two evenings during Spring Break.  
March 23: Parks After Dark Returns for Spring Break
April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
April 15: Students Invited to Free Theater Workshop
March 18: Old Glory Treesit 20th Anniversary Picnic
Old Glory is getting a celebration after being saved two decades ago, with a picnic to remind all of a time when the community came together. 
March 18: Old Glory Treesit 20th Anniversary Picnic
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
Due to the recent rainfall, Los Angeles County Health Officer, Muntu Davis, MD, MPH, is cautioning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters
Ocean Water Quality Advisory Extended To Friday
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
Two big changes are coming up for residents and businesses of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1.
April 4: VIA Let’s Talk Trash Luncheon Highlights Upcoming New Waste Disposal
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
Gilchrist Farm is gearing up for the season change with their spring fling and egg hunt. 
March 25: Gilchrist Farm’s Spring Fling
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Each year the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation recognizes the top commercial real estate brokers active in the Santa Clarita Valley, with this years list featuring many returning faces as well as some new ones.
SCVEDC Honors 2022’s Power Brokers in Commercial Real Estate
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 14 New Cases to the Count
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday no new deaths and 14 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 13 additional deaths and 643 new cases countywide.
Wednesday COVID Roundup: Santa Clarita Adds 14 New Cases to the Count
Today in SCV History (March 15)
1942 - Emery Whilton's Florafaunium opens in Lebec [story]
Florafaunium
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Kenji Pallares tossed five shutout innings while CSUN (9-3) scored six runs over its first four innings en route to an 8-3 win over Pepperdine at Eddy D. Field Stadium on Monday afternoon.
CSUN Baseball Downs Pepperdine 8-3
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
College of the Canyons tacked on another first-place finish at the Western State Conference tourney held at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, the Cougars' fourth victory on the road to claiming another conference title.
Cougars Claim Fourth Straight WSC Tourney Win
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
California State University, Northridge, extended its winning streak to six as the Matadors defeated Idaho 5-2 in women's tennis action Monday afternoon at the Matador Tennis Complex.
Matadors Win Sixth Straight; Improve to 9-2
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
The Master's baseball team gave up four runs before getting runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but it was too little too late as the Mustangs lost to Vanguard 4-2 Monday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Drop Rubber Match to Lions 2-4
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
Two teams of California State University, Northridge students tomorrow will present to members of the United Nations, their representatives and grassroots organizations from around the world on the criminalization of gender.
CSUN Students to Discuss Criminalization of Gender at Women’s Forum
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Employees of Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia, members of UE Local 1004, will be holding a one-day unfair labor practice strike on Monday, March 20.
March 20: Henry Mayo Union Workers Holding One-Day Strike
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Former College of the Canyons student-athletes Lauren Hannah (women’s tennis) and Doyle Kane (baseball) have been named to the 2021-22 California Community College Athletic Association Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
Former Cougs Hannah, Kane Named to State’s Athletic Honor Roll
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
Child Rights and You Los Angeles hosted a Holi festival Saturday at Castaic Lake to raise funds to support underprivileged children Saturday.
Holi Festival Brings Community Together to Support Children in Need
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Lynne Plambeck, president of the Santa Clarita Organization for Planning and the Environment (SCOPE), asks the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors to amend the County Oak Ordinance by means of a "Tune Up."
SCOPE President Pens Letter to Amend County Oak Ordinance
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Tuesday no new deaths and 27 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with 11 additional deaths and 774 new cases countywide.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: 27 New SCV Cases
Today in SCV History (March 14)
2000 - Time capsule buried at Newhall Metrolink station [Station Grand Opening Video]
Newhall Metrolink
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
In a double-header postponed due to rain on Saturday, The Master's University baseball team split a pair with Vanguard Sunday in Costa Mesa.
Mustangs Split Doubleheader with Vanguard
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
The men's and women's track and field teams from The Master's University competed Saturday in the Oxy Distance Carnival and Spring Break Classic in Eagle Rock with several noteworthy achievements.
Mustangs Open Outdoor Track Season at Oxy Classic
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Alyssa Silva (softball) and Dom De Luca (men's golf) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running March 6-11.
COC Names Silva, De Luca Student-Athletes of the Week
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: