Sept. 23: Raising the Curtain Presents Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children

Looking for something fun, live and inexpensive to take your young child to on a Saturday? Come be a part of the new and exciting Saturday’s Kids, Theater for Children to be held on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 24607 Walnut Ave in downtown Newhall.

Ideal for young school-aged children T-K and older, Saturday’s Kids was created as an exciting adventure into storyland. Filled with crazy antics and colorful props, Saturday’s Kids programming seeks to further encourage imagination and creativity in kids.

This first presentation of Saturday’ Kids is directed by Donna M. Manfredi and consists of two short silly plays performed by adults, followed by a 15 minute craft activity related to the plays’ themes. Total time is 1 hour—so manageable for young children’s introduction to live theater. Come see the zany Fractured Fairytales and Stone Soup, performed live at 11 a.m. or 2 p.m. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to showtime. Tickets are only $5 child/adult and can be reserved through Eventbrite at https://SaturdaysKidsatNewhallFamilyTheatre.eventbrite.com.

Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

“Raising the Curtain Foundation is excited to bring Saturday’s Kids to the children of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Kim Pearlman, president of Raising the Curtain Foundation. “We are honored to be able to offer a theater experience at the Newhall Family Theatre, specifically for young children, with the intention of sparking their creativity and love for theater. We would also like to thank Donna Manfredi for sharing her passion of bringing the performing arts to children with us.”

Raising the Curtain Foundation sincerely thanks Caitlyn’s Chorus for their generous support of this production. Caitlin’s Chorus strives to offer opportunities for involvement in the arts to youth of Santa Clarita that may otherwise not be able to participate. Caitlin’s Chorus is administered by the nonprofit organization the Gift of Song, visit TheGiftOfSong.net for more information.

This event is part of Raising the Curtain Foundation mission to support the Newhall Family Theatre by offering educational experiences in the performing arts for children of all ages. They hope to continue encouraging the involvement and support of the community in the arts and the Newhall Family Theatre. Come be a part of Saturday’s Kids and enjoy the world of live theater for children.

About the Raising the Curtain Foundation:

Raising the Curtain Foundation is a not-for-profit organization located in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our mission is to enhance the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts, an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students, and educators. Built in 1941, the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts is a newly renovated, 529 seat, state-of-the-art theater located at 24607 Walnut Street in Newhall, CA. For funding, booking and press inquiries, please contact Tom Lund, theatre manager, at (661) 291-4016.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...