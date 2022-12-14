The Painted Turtle Announces 2023 Camp Calendar

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

By Press Release

The Painted Turtle is looking ahead and is happy to share the 2023 Camp Calendar and that Spring Volunteer, Summer Volunteer, and Summer Staff applications are now open.

Next year continues to build on the safety and success of 2022 to host 9 Family Weekend Programs, 7 Summer Camp Sessions, 2 Family Day events, and another great Holiday Gathering to celebrate The Painted Turtle family.

As 2022 comes to a close at The Painted Turtle, the camp reflects on a year where there were able to come together.

Thanking friends for serving a key role in welcoming The Painted Turtle community to Lake Hughes for Family Weekend Programs, residential Summer Camp Sessions, and their first Holiday Gathering in 3 years.

To see all upcoming events and opportunities, click here for summer staff information and click here for volunteer information.

As always, safety is a priority at The Painted Turtle. Camp follows the direction of The Painted Turtle’s Medical Advisory Board, along with the CDC and California and Los Angeles Departments of Public Health to guide decision-making about program offerings.

The 2023 in-person programming does include limited capacity (50 – 80%), COVID-19 testing upon arrival, and several other policies and protocols. All staff and volunteers must be fully immunized against COVID-19 and booster(s) are required for anyone who is eligible and must be dated on or after Sept. 1, 2022. Please visit this page for a full list of FAQs and Camp’s COVID-19 Participant Protocols and Precautions.

Summer Staff: TPT will have a large staff of seasonal counselors that work the full summer, from late-May to mid-August. Those looking for a super rewarding, fun, and unique summer, apply today.

Volunteers: There are a wide variety of volunteer opportunities, including a virtual Camp at Home Family Day and in-person Spring Family Weekends and Summer Sessions.

To apply: Returning applicants click here. New applicants, create an account. TBT recommends applying as soon as possible for your role and session(s) of interest, making sure to complete each step of the application. All applicants are kindly requested to review the details of the Spring and Summer 2023 programming before applying. Here they are summarized:

–Spring/Summer 2023 Volunteer Opportunities

–Summer Staff Information

–Summer Staff FAQs

–Volunteer FAQs

–COVID-19 Participant Protocols and Precautions

Lastly, please feel free to forward this email and share this information with anyone you know that may be interested in volunteer or staff roles. TBT have lots of events coming up, and appreciate help in expanding their team to serve many camper families in 2023.

