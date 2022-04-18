April 18-29: SCV Potters Abandoned Art Event

The SCV Potters Spring Abandoned Art event will be held Monday, April 18 to Friday, April 29.
This fun and interactive event allows Santa Clarita Valley residents to search for “abandoned” pottery placed by members of the SCV Potters.
Each piece of abandoned art is expected to be in plain view, unwrapped, and with a tag on it instructing the “finder” that they can choose to keep the piece of art, or leave it for another person to find.
Clues as to where the art is hidden can be found on the “SCVAbandonedArt” Facebook and Instagram pages.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Monday 21 new deaths, 829 new positive cases for Monday countrywide, 1,012 cases for Sunday and 1,510 cases for Saturday, with 122 new cases over the weekend in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,872, county case totals to 2,853,706 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,834 since March of 2020. There are 221 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Santa Clarita Artists Association has cancelled the April 18 oil painting demo with Annie Hoffman and will reschedule the event on Oct. 17, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The MAIN, located at 24266 Main St., Newhall 91321.
The city of Santa Clarita’s Concerts in the Park series, presented by Logix Federal Credit Union, returns with free, live entertainment on Saturdays this summer. Join thousands of your closest friends and neighbors each week and enjoy concerts on Saturday nights from July 9 to Aug. 27 at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles, L.A. Found and the L.A. County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services are hosting a home safety virtual presentation for caregivers of people with dementia on Wednesday, April 20 from noon to 1 p.m. This free educational event will provide important safety information and information on the L.A. Found Project Lifesaver bracelets.
In an effort to expand COVID-19 vaccine access for youth, the California Department of Public Health is offering $10 million in grant funding through the newly launched KidsVaxGrant. This makes healthcare providers enrolled in the state’s Vaccines for Children program eligible to receive funding of up to $25,000 per site to expand operating hours.
As the weather continues to heat up, the Greater Los Angeles County Vector Control District joins public health officials, agencies and cities statewide to promote California Mosquito Awareness Week from April 17 through April 23. This statewide campaign raises awareness about the public health threat mosquitoes pose to our communities and encourages residents to prevent mosquito breeding year-round.
The Los Angeles County Fire Department is among the very best in the nation. With 177 fire stations and 4,741 personnel, the brave members of the department protect people and property every day. And more than ever before, we're seeing women step up to serve in our Fire Department.
All alumni from the College of the Canyons track & field and cross country programs are invited to come cheer on their fellow Cougars during the Western State Conference Track & Field Prelims beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 22 at Cougar Stadium.
The Governing Board of the William S. Hart Union High School District recognized cadets from the Golden Valley High School and Valencia High School Air Force Junior ROTC programs at the board's regular meeting on April 13.
Los Angeles County’s $38.5 billion Recommended Budget, which marks an important step forward in the county’s efforts to move safely through the COVID-19 pandemic and into a broad-based, equity-focused economic recovery, will be presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 19 by Chief Executive Officer Fesia Davenport.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Friday 13 new deaths, 1,355 new positive cases countywide, with 43 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley. This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 31,852, county case totals to 2,850,480 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 72,712 since March of 2020. There are 228 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized.
Waste Management of Santa Clarita is partnering with local artist, Julianne Haness, as a part of a new outreach campaign to prepare residents for diverting their organic waste from landfills. The collaboration will apply Haness’ designs to reusable household items such kitchen towels and tote bags as a reminder, under California Senate Bill 1383, residents in Santa Clarita will soon be sorting and recycling their green and food waste.
The California Department of Public Health issued the following statement on April 14 regarding a new implementation timeline for adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of vaccinations required to attend school.
Get your DeLoreans ready and dust off your Flux Capacitor we’re going Back to the Auction! Chairs Pam and Dennis Verner invite you Back to the Auction to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley. The 50th Annual Boys & Girls Club of SCV Benefit Auction, Santa Clarita’s premier charitable event, will be held on Saturday, June 4 at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.
In the wake of unprecedented public interest in Breathe: Los Angeles County’s Guaranteed Income Program, L.A. County has announced the availability of extensive resources to support struggling residents, including a wide range of jobs and nutrition programs.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.