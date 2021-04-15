Downloads:
 Agenda  Agenda Packet
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
Roll Call
Approval of Regular Meeting Minutes
Minutes of Aug 26, 2019 3:00 PM
BOARD MEMBER COMMENTS
NEW BUSINESS
1. SEATING OF NEW SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC TELEVISION AUTHORITY BOARD MEMBER AND ALTERNATE MEMBER

Seating of new Santa Clarita Public Television Authority (SCPTA) Director for William S. Hart Union High School District and Alternate Member for College of the Canyons.
document SCPTA Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. William S. Hart Union High School District New Superintendent
b. College of the Canyons SCPTA Alternate (Omar Torres) 2021
2. SANTA CLARITA PUBLIC TELEVISION AUTHORITY BOARD OF DIRECTORS RE-ORGANIZATION

Re-organization of the Santa Clarita Public Television Authority (SCPTA) Board of Directors.

 
document SCPTA Agenda Item Agenda Report
a. Joint Powers Agreement – SCPTA – 9/24/18
EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR COMMENTS
PUBLIC PARTICIPATION
ADJOURN