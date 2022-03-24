April 2: SCV Water’s Gardening Class Highlights Edible Landscaping

Have your beauty and eat it, too! Learn how to integrate edible plants, fruits and vegetables into a water-wise landscape that doesn’t sacrifice curb appeal. Join SCV Water’s free virtual gardening class, Edible Landscaping – Growing in Ground, in Containers, and Using Raised Beds, on Saturday, April 2, at 9 a.m.

Register to learn from our expert teacher, Stephen Williams, a professor and horticulturist, about why growing your own edible garden is doable and water-wise.

“Edible plants make an excellent addition to residential landscapes,” said Tim Wheeler owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Company. “They add the ability to produce fruit, vegetables, and herbs on top of being aesthetically pleasing. Most edible plants are also more water-efficient and require less maintenance than grass.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about an hour followed by a question and answer session. And don’t worry if you missed the live class – all presentations are recorded and available for

viewing on our website one week after the class. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Edible Landscaping – Growing in Ground, in Containers, and Using Raised Beds class or to view our 2022 class schedule, visit: yourscvwater.com/gardening classes/.

