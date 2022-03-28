Photo credit Piotr Połoczański courtesy of The Festival of World Cultures in Gdańsk

April 2: The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s Timely ‘Home Within’

Uploaded: , Monday, Mar 28, 2022

By Press Release

A multimedia performance conceived by Syrian composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh and Syrian-Armenian visual artist Kevork Mourad is an emotional account of home in a time of conflict. The Soraya Presents Silkroad Ensemble’s “Home Within” Saturday, April 2, at 8 p.m.

The Grammy-winning Silkroad Ensemble returns to The Soraya on the campus of California State University, Northridge with “Home Within,” a visual and lyrical tribute to those impacted by the Syrian tragedy.

Rather than follow a narrative, the artists document ‘home’ within specific moments in Syria’s recent history, using the counterpoint between image and sound to establish a sense of sustained urgency and continued hope for both their homeland and communities around the world.

Silkroad’s musicians hail from more than 20 countries, drawing from a rich tapestry of traditions to create a uniquely engaging and accessible encounter between the foreign and the familiar that reflects our own identities. The Los Angeles Times says, “Theirs is the better world available if we, like these extraordinary musicians, agree to make it one.”

Founded by cellist Yo-Yo Ma in 2000 and now under the artistic direction of Rhiannon Giddens, the Grammy award-winning Silkroad Ensemble has been at the core of Silkroad’s work to advance global understanding, deepen learning, and promote cross-cultural collaboration. These artists represent dozens of nationalities and artistic traditions, from Spain and Japan to Syria and the United States, and draw on a rich tapestry of traditions from around the world to create a new musical language that weaves together the foreign and the familiar. The Ensemble appears in many configurations and settings, from intimate groups of two and three in museum galleries to rousing complements of eighteen in concert halls, public squares, and amphitheaters.

Silkroad Ensemble performs throughout the world and has recorded eight albums. “Sing Me Home,” which won the 2016 Grammy for Best World Music Album was developed and recorded alongside the documentary feature “The Music of Strangers,” from Oscar-winning director Morgan Neville.

Tickets start at $36 and are available at The Soraya or by calling (818) 677-3000. The Soraya is located at 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330.

