April 21: Meet Author J.R. Sanders at Old Town Newhall Library

Are you a fan of old Western history and crime? On Thursday, April 21, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Old Town Newhall Library, you are invited to a free event with J.R. Sanders, a local author who has stories based in Santa Clarita.

If you love your Santa Clarita, you will enjoy reading this exciting book which features stories in Old Town Newhall. J.R Sanders will discuss his novel “Stardust Trail: A Nate Ross Novel,” followed by a Q&A session and a book signing. No RSVP is required to attend.

“Stardust Trail” is about Nate Ross’ crime adventure in the spring of 1938. As he travels in unfamiliar territory, he wrangles a twisted case of murder and sabotage, pointing back nearly 40 years to a bloody, real-life “Wild West” crime. Copies of Sanders’ book will be available at the event for purchase.

Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library are excited to present this one-of-a-kind event. The Friends of Santa Clarita Public Library supports the Library through advocacy, volunteer service, supplemental funding and fostering a close relationship between the Library and the community. All the proceeds from the three bookstores and fundraising efforts support programming for the Santa Clarita Public Library.

Community members are encouraged to join this free event. For more information about the author events and other Santa Clarita Public Library events visit Santa Clarita Library or call (661) 259-0750.

Old Town Newhall Library, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

